2d ago

whether they are required to offer it or not, most employers do offer it, but some who do will then punish you for using it. Or they offer incentives for perfect attendance. State laws won't fix that. Many years ago I had hepatitis and was able to use sick leave. That was nice, but when it came around for annual raises I'd had a record of poor attendance as a result and wasn't eligible for a raise. Since annual raises were percentages of your pay, that deficit accumulated year after year. Since subsequent employers base their offering salary on what you are already earning, that deficit followed me throughout the rest of my career. Lesson learned: if you need time off for an illness or operation, don't use sick leave, just get a co-worker to cover your shifts and hope nobody notices you're MIA.

Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Mason City doctors sue feds over eight-year wait for green card

Two Mason City physicians and their daughter are suing the federal government over an eight-year wait for their green card. Dr. Pranav Singh, his wife, Dr. Harpreet Kaur, and their daughter, Ishnoor Kaur, are suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the U.S. District Court for the Northern […] The post Two Mason City doctors sue feds over eight-year wait for green card appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Vice

Oops, Minnesota Accidentally Legalized THC-Spiked Seltzer

On July 1, 2022, Minnesota breweries received a windfall. That day, the Minnesota State Legislature passed a law allowing the sale of products containing THC. It was a baffling development, considering state Republicans’ longstanding opposition to marijuana legalization, yet Statute 151.72 passed—unanimously, with zero debate, in a GOP-controlled Senate.
NBC News

Americans will pay more money to heat their homes this winter — and it's not just because of inflation

Americans are about to see the biggest increase in their home heating bills in more than 10 years, and it's not just because of inflation. A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), which represents the state directors of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), projects a 17.2% jump in average home heating costs this winter compared to last year, and a 42% jump in the cost of household electricity compared to the winter just before the pandemic hit.
