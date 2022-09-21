whether they are required to offer it or not, most employers do offer it, but some who do will then punish you for using it. Or they offer incentives for perfect attendance. State laws won't fix that. Many years ago I had hepatitis and was able to use sick leave. That was nice, but when it came around for annual raises I'd had a record of poor attendance as a result and wasn't eligible for a raise. Since annual raises were percentages of your pay, that deficit accumulated year after year. Since subsequent employers base their offering salary on what you are already earning, that deficit followed me throughout the rest of my career. Lesson learned: if you need time off for an illness or operation, don't use sick leave, just get a co-worker to cover your shifts and hope nobody notices you're MIA.
Comments / 7