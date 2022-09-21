ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall fun at Vander Mill with markets all weekend

By Candace Monacelli
 2 days ago
Fall officially kicks off tomorrow and cooler temperatures are on the way which means it's finally time to enjoy all our fall favorites. Vander Mill is a favorite spot for cider year round but especially in the fall! This year they have opened a new cider mill market inside their restaurant and tap room selling all your fall favorite goods such as apples, cider, pumpkins and donuts. Plus, this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Cheeky Market will be there giving families a fun day full of different fall vendors, live music and great eats!

Cheeky Market

Enjoy fall fun all season long at Vander Mill !

