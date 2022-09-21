Fall fun at Vander Mill with markets all weekend
Fall officially kicks off tomorrow and cooler temperatures are on the way which means it's finally time to enjoy all our fall favorites. Vander Mill is a favorite spot for cider year round but especially in the fall! This year they have opened a new cider mill market inside their restaurant and tap room selling all your fall favorite goods such as apples, cider, pumpkins and donuts. Plus, this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Cheeky Market will be there giving families a fun day full of different fall vendors, live music and great eats!Cheeky Market
Enjoy fall fun all season long at Vander Mill !
Comments / 0