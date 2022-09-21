ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

NunyaBizniss
2d ago

How about this…all you parents sending your kids to public schools should arm yourselves and guard the schools YOURSELVES. And remember, you only have yourselves to blame by accepting unaccountable vermin as educators and elected officials.

HuffPost

Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed parents converged on a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!

It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities.Police had been called to the city's west side after being contacted by the man's family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.When police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers, McManus said.During the struggle, the man is accused of pushing himself away from the officers and then yelling, "I have a gun. I'm going to shoot" before allegedly reaching for his waistband, McManus said.One officer fired three shots, hitting the man. The officer, a 13-year-veteran of the police department, suffered a broken hand during the struggle with the man, authorities said.The man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, died at the scene. No weapon was found on him.Authorities on Sunday continued their investigation into the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fourth person arrested, charged with capital murder after brutal attack outside San Antonio hookah lounge

SAN ANTONIO — Another arrest has been made four months after a vicious murder at a northeast-San Antonio hookah lounge, in which a 20-year-old man lost his life. Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Robert Ortiz, 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez and 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on capital murder charges, accusing them of killing Takhai Michael on May 29 in the parking lot of Blow Hookah Lounge, off Eisenhauer Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The gruesome murder of Nicole Perry: South Texas Crime Stories

**Some details in this story are graphic and may not be suitable for all ages. Reader discretion is advised.**. Body discovered in trash bags at illegal dumping site. It was a normal November afternoon when Bexar County Public Works employee Oscar Flores was asked to go pick up trash that was off South WW White Rd.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
