NunyaBizniss
2d ago
How about this…all you parents sending your kids to public schools should arm yourselves and guard the schools YOURSELVES. And remember, you only have yourselves to blame by accepting unaccountable vermin as educators and elected officials.
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
HuffPost
Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed parents converged on a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
Ron DeSantis pushes back against Bexar County sheriff's investigation
DeSantis said there was no 'freak-out' over immigrant deaths.
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!
It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
SWAT callout ends in Buda
Police did not say why they wanted the woman to come out but said she eventually did.
Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform
While marijuana reform has emerged as a key issue in the midterms, it's unlikely to see much movement under Texas' political status quo.
KSAT 12
Man, 67, being held in Bexar County Jail on $2,500 bond dies of apparent ‘medical episode’
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate held on a $2,500 bond for a misdemeanor theft charge died while in custody on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. A detention officer found 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 a.m. and called for backup before attempting lifesaving measures, BCSO said.
KSAT 12
Victims’ families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case
SAN ANTONIO – Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019. The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the...
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities.Police had been called to the city's west side after being contacted by the man's family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.When police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers, McManus said.During the struggle, the man is accused of pushing himself away from the officers and then yelling, "I have a gun. I'm going to shoot" before allegedly reaching for his waistband, McManus said.One officer fired three shots, hitting the man. The officer, a 13-year-veteran of the police department, suffered a broken hand during the struggle with the man, authorities said.The man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, died at the scene. No weapon was found on him.Authorities on Sunday continued their investigation into the shooting.
Fourth person arrested, charged with capital murder after brutal attack outside San Antonio hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO — Another arrest has been made four months after a vicious murder at a northeast-San Antonio hookah lounge, in which a 20-year-old man lost his life. Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Robert Ortiz, 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez and 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on capital murder charges, accusing them of killing Takhai Michael on May 29 in the parking lot of Blow Hookah Lounge, off Eisenhauer Road.
KSAT 12
The gruesome murder of Nicole Perry: South Texas Crime Stories
**Some details in this story are graphic and may not be suitable for all ages. Reader discretion is advised.**. Body discovered in trash bags at illegal dumping site. It was a normal November afternoon when Bexar County Public Works employee Oscar Flores was asked to go pick up trash that was off South WW White Rd.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies in middle of Northwest Side street after being victim of hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being a victim of a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek. Police said when they arrived, they found the man in the street with severe injuries. EMS...
KSAT 12
Man runs to meat market for help after getting shot at home on near North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man ran to a meat market for help after he was shot in the chest Monday afternoon. The shooter is still on the run, police said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a home near N. Flores Street and W. Poplar Street north of downtown.
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
KSAT 12
Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
