Suffield starts strong, expects to play late in tournament

Bolton's Madison Peacock and Suffield's Marina Hunleth nearly collide as both compete for a loose ball, in the match on Sept. 15. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Suffield girls’ soccer team is a perennial contender in the CIAC Class L tournament.

The Wildcats finished 13-3 last season and was the No. 3 seed in the tournament, before being upset by a plucky 19-seeded Wethersfield in the second round. Suffield met a similar fate in the semifinals in 2019.

This year started off with a 2-0 win over Bolton that was closer than the score indicates, and the team will have some challenges ahead, on its quest to play deep into November.

Coach David Sullivan explained that three starters are out with injury, and that Bolton was a decent test.

“We went today with some people and were maybe not quite ourselves, but that is the best Bolton team I’ve ever seen,” he said. “We struggled a little bit, but we still had the possession, and we were able to play the way we want to play, but they were aggressive.”

Despite the two goals, both by senior striker Olivia Matthews (one of which crept just under the crossbar on what was most likely intended to be a crossing pass), the Wildcats will be working on amping up their offense.

“Finishing our chances,” he said. “We can have 20 passes come together in the middle, and we get to the top of the 18 [yard box] and we forget what got us there. We have to find someone to go more direct to the goal. We’ve got to learn when to possess and when to go forward.”

The NCCC looks like it has more parity this year than ever, the coach said, and a conference title won’t be easy for anyone.

“They [Bolton] are going to do extremely well in the conference,” Sullivan said. “There are very few ‘gimme’ games. We’re not at our strongest, Ellington is good, Granby is good, obviously Bolton is good, Somers is good. There are a lot of good teams, which is good. It’s going to be more competition for when we get into the tournament. So, we’re looking forward to the fact that nothing is going to be easy this year.”

