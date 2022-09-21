ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Courant

Suffield starts strong, expects to play late in tournament

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MP15E_0i49JcVn00
Bolton's Madison Peacock and Suffield's Marina Hunleth nearly collide as both compete for a loose ball, in the match on Sept. 15. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Suffield girls’ soccer team is a perennial contender in the CIAC Class L tournament.

The Wildcats finished 13-3 last season and was the No. 3 seed in the tournament, before being upset by a plucky 19-seeded Wethersfield in the second round. Suffield met a similar fate in the semifinals in 2019.

This year started off with a 2-0 win over Bolton that was closer than the score indicates, and the team will have some challenges ahead, on its quest to play deep into November.

Coach David Sullivan explained that three starters are out with injury, and that Bolton was a decent test.

“We went today with some people and were maybe not quite ourselves, but that is the best Bolton team I’ve ever seen,” he said. “We struggled a little bit, but we still had the possession, and we were able to play the way we want to play, but they were aggressive.”

Despite the two goals, both by senior striker Olivia Matthews (one of which crept just under the crossbar on what was most likely intended to be a crossing pass), the Wildcats will be working on amping up their offense.

“Finishing our chances,” he said. “We can have 20 passes come together in the middle, and we get to the top of the 18 [yard box] and we forget what got us there. We have to find someone to go more direct to the goal. We’ve got to learn when to possess and when to go forward.”

The NCCC looks like it has more parity this year than ever, the coach said, and a conference title won’t be easy for anyone.

“They [Bolton] are going to do extremely well in the conference,” Sullivan said. “There are very few ‘gimme’ games. We’re not at our strongest, Ellington is good, Granby is good, obviously Bolton is good, Somers is good. There are a lot of good teams, which is good. It’s going to be more competition for when we get into the tournament. So, we’re looking forward to the fact that nothing is going to be easy this year.”

For a complete schedule, visit www.ciacsports.com .

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history

PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
BERLIN, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: A Lost Vanderbilt Mansion in West Hartford

A mansion erected by a member of the Vanderbilt family once stood along Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. In this video I explain how the mansion came to be built, mention a notable artistic couple that was married in it, and tell how the mansion was replaced by an exclusive housing development.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Deep#Granby#Soccer#Sports#Suffield#Wildcats
Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
WOODSTOCK, CT
wanderwisdom.com

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut

I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Celebrate Connecticut Day at The Big E

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. is Wednesday, Sept. 21. It’s a day to celebrate the state’s culinary and culinary attractions. This year, visitors to the Connecticut Building can: Sip on local craft beer and cider from the Connecticut Craft Beer Garden featuring 30 new varieties […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Hebron woman wins big for her bread in international competition

LAS VEGAS — A Hebron baker represented Connecticut at the Tiptree World Bread Awards in Las Vegas and brought home hardware. The event was held on Sept. 20 and top bread-baking contestants gathered to show off their skills at the International Baking Industry Exposition, which celebrates 15 different categories of bread.
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 2 in Glastonbury reopens after crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 is back open in Glastonbury Friday afternoon after a crash. Officials said the two-car crash happened on the eastbound side near Exit 8. State police said there were no injuries. Stay with Eyewitness News for traffic updates.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity

Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news.  Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
townofcantonct.org

Town of Canton

Six months into the Town’s StopSpeeders program and we still have a long way to go. About half of the traffic on town roads obeys the speed limits. The other half treats speed limits as suggestions. Some even accelerate. The current tally of dollars spent, accidents impeding traffic and...
CANTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 23 - Sept. 25

Summer comes to an end this weekend with popular events like the Sound On Sound music festival and the Norwalk Boat Show. The Sound On Sound music festival brings famed musicians like the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks to Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy