Hartford, CT

Logee’s celebrates all things botanical at Rare Plant Day

By Melanie Savage, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Logee's is packed, on Sept. 10, as the local business holds Rare Plant Day. By mid-morning, the line to purchase plants filled the entire parking lot. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

Logee’s held a Rare Plant Day event, on Sept. 10, that had plant lovers coming in from all over to visit the long-standing, local business.

Logee’s historic greenhouses and plant nursery are well-known among the plant community, offering six greenhouses and a retail shop to explore. The oldest greenhouse, The Fern House, dates back to 1892. Other greenhouses open to the public are The Herb House, The Potting House, The Lemon Tree House (housing a large Ponderosa lemon tree dating to 1900), The Big House, and the Long House.

According to Logee’s co-owner Laurelynn Martin, Rare Plant Day was first held last year, planned in response to a large spike in interest in houseplants. This year’s event offered a variety of hard-to-find houseplants, as well as more common plants with deep discounts.

And of course visitors were welcome to explore the business’ six greenhouses and shop its usual array of common and less-common plants. Rare Plant Day also hosted a number of local vendors, and offered food, beverages, and live entertainment.

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

