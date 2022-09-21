Event celebrates all things Killingly

Local Scouts man a booth at Celebrate Killingly, held at Davis Park on Sept. 10. In front are Cub Scouts Tyler Payette and Luna Mangeau. Representing the Scouts of America in back is Xavier Mangeau. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

Celebrate Killingly brought a large crowd to Davis Park and the event offered visitors the opportunity to check out a sampling of what the town has to offer, and featured booths hosted by civic and political groups, local businesses, and more.

There were also a number of local crafters and creators offering handmade goods, as well as local growers offering fresh produce. Food and beverages were also available.

The NECT (Northeast Connecticut) Farmers Market typically meets at the Killingly Library on Saturday mornings, from 9 a.m. to noon. The farmers gather at Putnam Riverview Marketplace on Mondays, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., at the Brooklyn Commons Shopping Center on Wednesdays, from 4 to 6 p.m., and at the Plainfield Early Childhood Center on Tuesdays, from 4 to 6 p.m.