Here are your high school football Friday night scores
Merrillville at LaPorte, 8 p.m. HS Football:Riley's comeback win at Washington speaks to culture being built on South side. H.S. football quick reads: Riley stuns Washington with final minute, 99-yard drive. INDIANA STATE. Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20. Anderson 27, Indpls Tech 26, OT. Andrean 24, Hobart 17. Angola...
SBLive Indiana Power 25 Week 5 High School Football Rankings: Three new schools enter the rankings this week
Three new schools enter the SBLive Indiana Power 25 rankings this week. Previous rankings: PRESEASON | WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4Here is our breakdown of the SBLive Indiana Power 25 Week 5 high school football rankings: SBLIVE INDIANA POWER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGSSept. 22, 2022 1. Center ...
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 23:. Eastern def. Clinton Central, 52-8. Western vs Lewis Cass, 28-6. Logansport def. Marion, 43-7. Kokomo def. McCutcheon, 49-9. North White, 33-16. Northwestern def. Tipton, 47-21. West Lafayette def. Benton Central,...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
High school football roundup: Mishawaka whips Warsaw, likely to be No. 1
Mishawaka's Chase Gooden returned from a shoulder injury sustained in the second week of the season to lead the Class 5A, No. 2-ranked Cavemen to a 43-19 victory over Warsaw in Northern Lakes Conference play. Gooden carried the ball a whopping 26 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback...
johnadamsathletics.com
Girls Golf IHSAA Regional Information
Adams Golfer Katharine Swain will be playing in the Regional after advancing from last week’s IHSAA Penn Sectional. The top 3 teams and the next 2 low individuals will advance to the IHSAA State Finals next week. Swain will tee off at 8:00 AM CST. Sandy Pines GC is...
WISH-TV
The Zone Extra: September 22, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, he’s leading Guerin Catholic to another great girls soccer season. Golden Eagles head coach Sean Yau joins Angela Moryan for an in-studio conversation.
Lafayette Jeff soccer continues upward trend as postseason nears
LAFAYETTE - This is why Alyssa Mitchem wanted to coach at Lafayette Jeff. Some that it was perhaps a bit odd she'd resign as head coach of West Lafayette's girls soccer program, one loaded with tradition and success, to take over the Bronchos, where winning seasons were rare and championships even more so.
OHS beats DC volleyball for 1st time since 2014
Owensboro High School hadn’t claimed a volleyball game victory over Daviess County since the 2014 season. The Lady Devils also were trying to snap a 10-game losing streak this season.
Journal Review
Athenian tennis claim first SAC title since 2015
Crawfordsville tennis is no stranger to championships, and Macy Court has seen many champions play, but every one is special and sweet, and it has been a while. The Athenian boys team capped a 6-0 Sagamore Conference season with a 5-0 win over Frankfort, marking the first conference title since 2015 for the boys team and the first for this group of athletes and coach. It is the 21st Sagamore championship for the boys team, which traces it heritage back to Anita Rupar and Steve Macy.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
