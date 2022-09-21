ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

South Bend Tribune

Here are your high school football Friday night scores

Merrillville at LaPorte, 8 p.m. HS Football:Riley's comeback win at Washington speaks to culture being built on South side. H.S. football quick reads: Riley stuns Washington with final minute, 99-yard drive. INDIANA STATE. Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20. Anderson 27, Indpls Tech 26, OT. Andrean 24, Hobart 17. Angola...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 23:. Eastern def. Clinton Central, 52-8. Western vs Lewis Cass, 28-6. Logansport def. Marion, 43-7. Kokomo def. McCutcheon, 49-9. North White, 33-16. Northwestern def. Tipton, 47-21. West Lafayette def. Benton Central,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
johnadamsathletics.com

Girls Golf IHSAA Regional Information

Adams Golfer Katharine Swain will be playing in the Regional after advancing from last week’s IHSAA Penn Sectional. The top 3 teams and the next 2 low individuals will advance to the IHSAA State Finals next week. Swain will tee off at 8:00 AM CST. Sandy Pines GC is...
DE MOTTE, IN
WISH-TV

The Zone Extra: September 22, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, he’s leading Guerin Catholic to another great girls soccer season. Golden Eagles head coach Sean Yau joins Angela Moryan for an in-studio conversation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Athenian tennis claim first SAC title since 2015

Crawfordsville tennis is no stranger to championships, and Macy Court has seen many champions play, but every one is special and sweet, and it has been a while. The Athenian boys team capped a 6-0 Sagamore Conference season with a 5-0 win over Frankfort, marking the first conference title since 2015 for the boys team and the first for this group of athletes and coach. It is the 21st Sagamore championship for the boys team, which traces it heritage back to Anita Rupar and Steve Macy.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
LEXINGTON, KY

