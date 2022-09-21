Crawfordsville tennis is no stranger to championships, and Macy Court has seen many champions play, but every one is special and sweet, and it has been a while. The Athenian boys team capped a 6-0 Sagamore Conference season with a 5-0 win over Frankfort, marking the first conference title since 2015 for the boys team and the first for this group of athletes and coach. It is the 21st Sagamore championship for the boys team, which traces it heritage back to Anita Rupar and Steve Macy.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO