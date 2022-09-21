Read full article on original website
Evansville Neighborhood Walmart receives new look
The newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2500 N. First Avenue held its grand re-opening Friday after nearly $3 million invested in renovations. It followed with a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m., and a store celebration afterward that offered food and fun for area customers. "This store is a key...
Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, employees with Pink Energy sent 14 News a letter from their management, letting them know the doors were closing. [PREVIOUS: Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues]. One day later, former employees are speaking out about conditions within the business, and...
Evansville plastics company shutting down for good, impacting 62 employees
An Evansville plastic fabrication company is closing up shop after more than seven decades in business. Officials with Crescent Plastics, Inc. say that the facility on East Diamond Avenue in Evansville will cease production on Dec. 2, and permanently close on Dec. 31, 2022. Crescent started manufacturing operations in Evansville...
Owensboro Neighborhood Has Over 50 Garage Sales Happening Saturday-Here’s A Map
This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful and the perfect weekend to get out and hit the huge neighborhood sales in Owensboro. One neighborhood has over 50 sales. Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.
Ellis Park to be closed for maintenance
Officials from Ellis Park told Eyewitness News that Ellis Park will be closed for Gaming and Simulcasting on September 26.
PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near the DoubleTree Hotel.
Popular Evansville, Indiana Deli Owners Explain Why Their Business Must Close
It may feel like we are on the other side of the pandemic, but for some small businesses, it's too late. The toll of increasing food prices and the cost of almost everything going up is the reason that one of our favorite lunch spots is closing. Downtown Evansville Staple.
US 41 Exit to Close for Reconstruction of Pigeon Creek Bridge
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66. This ramp has been used as a detour for southbound traffic during reconstruction of the southbound Pigeon Creek bridge.
Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
Imperial Group officials: Imperial Building permit secured, construction plans continuing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Imperial Group provided an update on the transformation of a historic building in Henderson. The Imperial Group secured a permit and crews have begun installing framing, according to partner Casey Todd. Officials say plumbing and electrical work also began this week on the...
Ivy Tech “College Go Week” Tuesdays@theTech Event Sept. 27 at Evansville, Princeton, and Tell City Campuses
Evansville, IN – Ivy Tech Community College has a “College Go! Week” Tuesdays@theTech is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College Evansville, Princeton, and Tell City locations. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/TTT. The event is for anyone considering choosing Ivy Tech for...
Ivy Tech to Hold 17th CRUISE-IN Event Saturday, Sept. 24
EVANSVILLE, IN — Ivy Tech Community College’s 17th CRUISE-IN car show, presented by Larry’s Automotive, is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2-7 p.m. at Ivy Tech’s main campus in Evansville, 3501 N. First Avenue. The event will take place on the east parking lot behind...
Feed Evansville: Free fruit available at Center of Hope Church
Officials with Feed Evansville say there's currently free fruit available at a church downtown. Around 1:30 p.m., Feed Evansville said fruit was available at the Center of Hope Church, at 808 SE 3rd St. in Evansville. They say there are halo mandarin oranges, organic nectarines, peaches, and plums available. Feed...
Driver narrowly avoids large falling tree on Evansville's west side
Authorities were at the scene of an incident involving a large fallen tree on the west side of Evansville. Crews were called to an area of Upper Mt. Vernon Road between Harmony Way and North Barker Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a large tree falling in the roadway.
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
Owensboro Has Three Huge Church Rummage Sales This Weekend & We Peeked Inside
If you've been itching for a good bargain there are three huge church rummage sales this weekend and I promise you don't want to miss out. St. Mary Magdalene, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west, and St. Martin's Church in Hwy 81 of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sales.
Southbound Highway 41 ramp closure planned while Pigeon Creek bridge reopens to traffic
Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say they're planning to close the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek in Evansville, Indiana. INDOT says that beginning on or around Wednesday, Sept. 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66. The ramp has been used as a detour for southbound traffic during reconstruction of the southbound Pigeon Creek bridge.
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
