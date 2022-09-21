Read full article on original website
The Arkansas-Texas A&M football rivalry: A Look Back
The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies dubbed their football rivalry “The Southwest Classic” when they began facing off on the Dallas Cowboys’ home turf in Arlington in 2009.
5-Star Legacy Prospect Impersonates Joe Adams + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
On the same weekend Arkansas football legend Joe Adams was inducted into the UA Hall of Honor and watched the Hogs essentially win a game with his signature play, the younger brother of a former teammate of his turned in a punt return that would have made him proud. While...
2023 Razorback football schedule announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host seven home games inside the state during the 2023 season, including the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Catamounts and Hogs will square off in the Capital City to...
Razorbacks Rib Washington Huskies for Misguided Self-Congratulatory Pom-Pom Waving
In 2017, the Washington Huskies’ athletic department had to give up one of its best coaches when Mike Neighbors left a program that he’d led to the Final Four to coach Razorbacks’ women’s basketball. Because of Neighbors, Washington’s greatest female basketball player, Kelsey Plum, also went to Fayetteville to serve as a Razorback graduate assistant for a couple of seasons.
Who will Hogs Face Next in Arlington After Aggies Bail on Southwest Classic?
With a chance to revamp the game, there are numerous win-win scenarios for Razorback fans, Jerry Jones
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
What to know as the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair kicks off this weekend
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is back at Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith, beginning Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting until Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will have free entertainment (with a paid admission ticket) that includes monster truck battles, freestyle motocross insanity, Los Humildes Ayala and more.
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
Concerned parent questions group handing out Bibles near Fayetteville High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shanthi Steddum dropped her freshman son off at Fayetteville High School Tuesday morning where she saw a group of men outside the front entrance handing out Bibles to students as they walked in. She says her concern was that people are pushing a religious belief on...
Grieving Arkansas mother gets scammed by monument company
BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother is searching for answers after she was scammed following the unexpected death of her baby earlier this year. She says she bought his headstone from a local business and now, months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked. “It hurts you know, I...
Chicken parts removed after spill on Highway 412
U.S. Highway 412 near War Eagle Creek is currently experiencing a traffic delay after a tractor-trailer spilled chicken parts onto the roadway Tuesday morning.
Dusty vortex spins up in a construction area in Fort Smith
This dusty vortex spun up in a construction area off Chad Colley Blvd in Fort Smith on Sept. 19. Credit: Brandon Michael Foss.
Air Force holding public hearing about new military training center in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Plans to build a military pilot training center at Fort Smith's Ebbing Air National Guard Base are moving along, but not without updating neighbors on what's happening. The Air Force is holding a series of public hearings about the environmental impact of the new center.
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith
Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic backup on I-49
A multi-vehicle accident is impacting several lanes of Interstate 49 southbound Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist dies in Fort Smith accident involving SUV
A motorcyclist died on September 21 in an accident involving an SUV in Fort Smith.
Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
