Homecoming services slated

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
On Friday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., The Friendly Trio will have a drive-thru distribution, at the Friendly Community Center on 75 Hanson Road, Clinton, N.C. FMI, call Charles Strickland 910-590-4925.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Thaddeus Godwin will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the men’s choir. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m., Homecoming Service will be held at Roanoke Chapel P.F.W.B Church. The messenger will be former pastor, the Rev. Charles Heath. The pastor, the Rev. Robbie Gilbert and the church family welcome everyone. Location: 1197 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, N.C.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the combined choir. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/ American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend in the service). Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

The Great And Terrible God’s Church, see the messenger: Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m., Homecoming will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Floyd Ray and the congregation of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn, N.C. Dinner will be served following morning service.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family and Friends Day. Come out and join us for games, food, gospel D.J. and more. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., they will also be celebrating their 155th Homecoming/Jubilee celebration. They are asking that everyone wear African Attire. The pastor the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant and the church family would like for you to join in their celebration.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd. Clinton, N.C., presents: Fall Fest with special musical guests Solomon LedBetter and Blessed Ones; Jedan Best and Co; Promise; and The Anointed Ones. Free Gospel quartet music, free food and free vending. The host: Sis Spread the Love. Words of Inspiration: Pastor Tanisha Moore. Come out and let’s have a good time in the Lord. FMI, call 910-379-1892.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C., will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev. P. Melvin)

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.

Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Thought For The Week: Show love and kindness to everyone, May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

Sampson Independent

