KWCH.com
Big changes and some rain on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the longest stretch of consecutive 100 degree temperatures this late in the season, a cold front will change up the weather for the second half of the week. The front will start in northwest Kansas early in the day and reach Wichita by 5pm. Shifting winds back to the north and falling temperatures can be expected as the day continues.
How Kansas weather is impacting your grocery bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas is currently experiencing drought-like conditions all across the state, and the National Weather Service predicts it will get even dryer through the rest of the year. Farmers are already prepared for a tough year of production in the fields. “Crop production is gonna be way down,” said Agriculture and Natural Resources […]
Kansas to provide emergency drought assistance to farmers
Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers's office announced Wednesday that it will provide emergency drought assistance.
KAKE TV
‘If you can find it’: Drought creates struggles for Kansans needing hay
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KAKE)- A Pretty Prairie animal rescue says it’s struggling to find enough hay to feed its livestock as Kansas agriculture experts warn it will likely only get worse. KAKE News has covered the impact of extreme drought across Kansas in recent months. K-State Research Extension Agriculture...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Kansas for Retirement Living
Kansas, affectionately known as the Sunflower State, is a Midwestern Great Plains state in the US. A leading producer of wheat, Kansas is abundant in agriculture and natural resources. Fun fact – Kansas is home to the world’s longest grain elevator! But, farming isn’t the only great thing about this state. Compared to the rest of the US, Kansas’ cost of living is around 17% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It’s no wonder retirees are choosing to age in place here!
Some Kansas lakes issued public health advisories due to blue-green algae
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued public health advisories for some Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. What is blue-green algae? A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and […]
More Kansans hospitalized with COVID this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays. The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients […]
Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
WIBW
Kansas State Fair announces 2022 attendance numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson. That beats the total of 281,981 in 2021. Fair officials said The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending...
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores Sept. 21-27
Kansas City grocery stores are offering daily and weekly sales to help shoppers save money Sept. 21-27.
WIBW
$6.3+ million to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $6.3 million is headed to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet through the USDA. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Sept. 22, that $6.3 million in funds for high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in eight counties in Kansas and Nebraska. It said the investments through this third round of funds have been made possible through the ReConnect Program.
KWCH.com
NEXTGEN TV Coming to Kansas
Over-the-air broadcast is still very much alive, with a new standard that enables everything from 4K resolution to Dolby audio. The next generation of broadcast television technology is right around the corner. NEXTGEN TV, also known as ATSC 3.0, offers 4K ultra high definition video quality, theater-like sound, mobile reception and innovative new features to enhance and expand your broadcast viewing experience. NEXTGEN TV lets local TV stations better personalize their broadcasts with information and interactive features so you can get the content and features most relevant to you. For broadcasters, this means a more compelling and interactive way to tell our stories, whether it is breaking news, live sports or your favorite drama or reality show. This broadcast technology can also enable warnings about impending storms and alerting you to other emergencies, with targeted public announcements that are interactive and mobile. NEXTGEN TV is based on Internet Protocol (IP), just like online video services, and uses web languages for interactivity, so you can expect more innovation and new services, bringing you the best combination of online and broadcast television.
adastraradio.com
Grasshopper Company in Moundridge One of 16 Finalists for Coolest Things Made in Kansas
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. – The Grasshopper Company in Moundridge is one of the 16 finalist companies in the 2022 Coolest Things Made in Kansas People’s Choice Tournament sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, an affiliate program of the Kansas Chamber. The Grasshopper Company made the final cut for the...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Daniel Cure
Teenager Daniel Cure was last seen on Sept. 10, 2022, in Wichita. The 17-year-old is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here or with NCMEC by clicking here.
AOL Corp
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
This last June we drove 3,900 miles round trip from West Richland to Wichita, Kan., for a family reunion. The cost to “fuel” our car for the trip was $7.60. By comparison, a 2022 Subaru Outback (EPA rated at 25 mpg city to 33 mpg highway) would have cost a minimum of $620 at $5.25/gal to make the same trip. As you might guess, we drove a battery electric vehicle.
KSNT
Vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria threat
CONLEY, Ga. (WHNT) — Several ready-to-eat vegetable products are being recalled over the possibility of listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. The GHGA company is recalling various products, including diced veggies, salsa and dips after the firm was notified that a single sample of a...
What happened to Medicaid expansion in Kansas?
Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? Kelly told Kansans during her State of […]
