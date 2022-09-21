ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed

Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Due To Be Sentenced Today

The man convicted of murdering the late great, Nipsey Hussle is expected to be sentenced today. In July, jurors found Eric Ronald Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of Hussle along with two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm. He shot the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Vibe

Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.

The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison

Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nipsey Hussle
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Yayo Details Having Bounty On His Head

Tony Yayo recently opened up about having a bounty on his head in the midst of 50 Cent's feuds. The rapper appeared on Vlad TV recently where he discussed the surge in deaths among rappers in places like L.A. before relating it to the dangers he faced during his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Architects Of G-Funk: Kokane + Cold 187um Say Dr. Dre + Eazy-E Beef Wasn't As 'Heavy' As Fans Thought

Exclusive – The Architects Of G-Funk — the new duo comprised of cousins Kokane and Above the Law founder Cold 187um — have a rich history when it comes to West Coast gangsta rap. As pioneers of the G-Funk movement, they either helped craft or contributed to a myriad of Hip Hop classics, including N.W.A’s 1991 sophomore effort N-ggaz4Life and Eazy-E’s 1993 solo effort It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Victory Lap#Violent Crime
BET

Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G

Dr. Dre helped define and cultivate the West Coast rap scene with his boundless artistry and devotion to bringing up-and-coming talent into the fold, including his stepbrother Warren G. The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 spotlights Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Schoolly D and more artists who got the genre off...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Playboi Carti Brings Out Ye at Rolling Loud New York 2022

Taking over Citi Field in Queens, New York, Playboi Carti brought out Ye at Rolling Loud New York 2022 to perform “Off The Grid.” Other standout performances during Day 1 came from headliner Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, the returning Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, Yung Lean and Chief Keef.
QUEENS, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Announces "Tomorrow 2" Ft. Cardi B

Some have attempted to discount GloRilla as a one-hit wonder after she dominated the summer with "F.N.F." However, there are many others that feel otherwise. The rapper already landed a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG label while the string of singles she's dropped have maintained steady rotation. "Tomorrow," specifically, has earned praise from many of her fans but it seems that she's readying a sequel alongside Bronx's darling, Cardi B.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Boosie Badazz Says J Prince Might Squash Trae Tha Truth & Z-Ro Beef

Boosie Badazz is feeling optimistic about former Houston rap collaborators Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro potentially settling their feud -- which already got violent -- and all it took was J Prince coming on the scene. Boosie was recently back in his favorite VladTV hot seat and revealed he'd seen...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

LL Cool J Rips DJ Akademiks For Calling Older Rappers 'Dusty'

LL Cool J is coming to the defense of hip hop's pioneers ... as he blows a gasket over DJ Akademiks calling older rappers "dusty," and not as rich as the new generation of artists. In a fiery Instagram Live, LL picked apart Akademiks' stance -- noting how music fans...
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy