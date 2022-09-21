Read full article on original website
Related
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
After 45 years in space, the Voyager probes are just starting out
As much of the space community’s attention remains focused on the delayed Artemis rocket launch and the return to the moon, two relics of the Space Age continue to make their way across the void between the stars, sending back valuable information to scientists on Earth. The Voyager 1...
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch SpaceX launch the huge BlueWalker 3 satellite, Starlink fleet on rocket's record-setting 14th flight tonight
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly for a record-breaking 14th time on Saturday night (Sept. 10), launching 34 of the company's Starlink internet satellites and a huge direct-to-smartphone connectivity test spacecraft to orbit, and you can watch it live. The two-stage Falcon 9, topped with the Starlinks and AST...
Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid
NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
CBS News
Blinding light of Mars spotted by Webb telescope
(CNN) -- The James Webb Space Telescope's main goal is to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but it recently observed one of the brightest objects in the night sky: Mars. Multiple orbiters above Mars, and the land-bound rovers Curiosity and Perseverance, roam the surface, regularly send back insights. Webb's...
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
RELATED PEOPLE
scitechdaily.com
NASA Astronaut and Two Cosmonauts Launching Soyuz Mission to Space Station – How To Watch Live
NASA will provide live coverage of key events today, September 21 as a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts launch and dock to the International Space Station (ISS). They will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will launch...
scitechdaily.com
Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater
The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
For the first time, robots on Mars found meteorite impact craters by sensing seismic shock waves
Since 2018, NASA’s InSight mission to Mars has recorded seismic waves from more than 1,300 marsquakes in its quest to probe the internal structure of the red planet. The solar panels of the car-sized robotic lander have become caked with Martian dust, and NASA scientists expect it will completely power down by the end of 2022. Read more: First recorded 'marsquakes' reveal the red planet's rumbling guts But the internal rumblings of our planetary neighbour aren’t the only things...
Watch NASA's Mars Perseverance rover scientists discuss its first 18 months on Red Planet today
NASA plans a briefing Thursday (Sept. 15) to discuss the Perseverance Mars rover's findings so far. You can watch the briefing live at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT).
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Artemis launch: NASA gets ready for its next attempt at lift-off
NASA has requested the 23rd and 27th of September for its next attempt to launch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis mission. Artemis I is the first step in NASA's effort to restart human lunar exploration. This first SLS launch will send an unmanned Orion capsule around the moon to test systems before sending a crew to the moon in 2025 or 2026.
Europe's reusable 'Susie' spacecraft could launch astronauts on future deep-space missions
ArianeGroup's 'Susie' is a fully reusable craft designed to fit future rockets, one of which is being made right now for Arianespace.
NASA's DART asteroid-smashing mission spots Jupiter and its moons
NASA's asteroid smasher DART captured a photo of Jupiter and its four moons to test its autonomous navigation system that will lead it to the collision with asteroid Dimorphos next week.
natureworldnews.com
NASA Says Jupiter Will Reach Closest Approach to Earth For the First Time in 59 Years
Planet Jupiter is set to make the closest approach to Earth in 59 years, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced. Stargazers can expect the planet Jupiter at the best view on September 26, Monday. The sight from the planet can still be present after the said date. Jupiter would be brighter in the sky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raise a bottle: Maison Mumm champagne to fly on Axiom Space missions
A champagne developed for the microgravity environment of space has found its ride into Earth orbit. Maison Mumm has partnered with Axiom Space to launch Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar on future missions.
UAE moon rover, Japanese lander set to launch atop SpaceX rocket in November
A lander developed by Tokyo-based company ispace and a small rover for the United Arab Emirates are now almost ready for their voyage to Earth's nearest neighbor.
James Webb, Hubble space telescopes will try to watch DART asteroid impact
When NASA's DART mission slams itself into an asteroid called Dimorphos, three different science spacecraft will be trying to watch the action.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s DART Spacecraft Tests Autonomous Navigation System Using Jupiter and Europa
After capturing images of Vega, one of the brightest stars in Earth’s night sky, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test’s (DART) camera recently focused on another stunning spectacle: Jupiter and its four largest moons. NASA’s DART spacecraft is currently cruising toward its highly-anticipated September 26 encounter with the binary...
Comments / 0