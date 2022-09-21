Why are more Venezuelan migrants coming to the US? ‘We know that nobody wants us to make it here’

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. ‘Modesty’ death sparks protests, crackdown in Iran. Iranians took to the streets, TikTok, and Twitter this week in an outburst of anti-government sentiment prompted by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the “morality police” in Tehran for wearing immodest clothing. Officials say Amini (whose Kurdish name was Zhina) died after suffering a heart attack in custody. Her family disputes this account, saying there’s evidence she was beaten by the officers who enforce the country’s laws on modesty, including the requirement that women cover their hair. In response, women have been burning their headscarves and cutting off their hair in public squares and online, and leading protesters in demonstrations that began in Iran’s Kurdish areas but have now spread across the country. The government has tried to quell the unrest by restricting access to the internet and cracking down with violence, reportedly killing at least 17 people (one rights group put the toll as high as 31) and injuring hundreds.

