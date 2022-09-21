ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Education
Chautauqua County, NY
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Poloncarz: Erie County lost estimated $47 million due to pandemic

County executives from across New York state laid out how they plan to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act. New York counties were given a combined $2.2 billion in federal aid. Money was dealt out to counties on the front line of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Humane Society Holding Another Kitten Pawp-Up Adoption Event

Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said between the response last week and the many kittens coming into the Humane Society, they decided to hold a second adoption event from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24 at Chautauqua Mall. Adoption fees for kittens at the event will be $50 for...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
wrfalp.com

STOP-DWI Labor Day Campaign Results Announced

The campaign began Friday, August 19, 2022, and continued through Monday, September 5, 2022. It resulted in a total of 217 vehicle stops, 184 tickets issued and 54 arrests. This event is funded by a 2021-2022 grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and is part of a national High Visibility Engagement Campaign effort.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mha#People Skills#St Bernard
chautauquatoday.com

Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on Bindics homicide case

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on the Yolanda Bindics homicide case and investigators are asking for assistance from the public. On Tuesday, August 10, 2004, the homicide victim was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store, located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown at approximately 8:10 pm.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mayor Brown uses eminent domain on 2 South Park properties

Mayor Byron Brown is using eminent domain procedures for two properties along South Park Avenue. He’s able to do so thanks to a resolution by the Buffalo Common Council, which would allow the city to acquire those properties. The owner of 110 and 118 South Park Ave. has 90...
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Erie City Council votes ‘no’ to pay increase

Erie City Council members met Wednesday to vote on raising council member wages for the future. However, things took an unexpected turn as the ordinance failed to pass. The Erie City Council voted against an ordinance that would have increased their pay by nearly 60% starting in 2024. On Aug. 17, Erie City Council members […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy