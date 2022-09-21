Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Mental Health Association Receives $500,000 Grant For Drug Recovery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Mental Health Association alongside an entourage of supporters and elected officials announced Tuesday that they received a federal grant, awarding them a total of half a million dollars towards a new drug recovery program. The new program known as the...
wrfalp.com
[LISTEN] Community Matters – City Council Public Forum – September 22, 2022
The Jamestown City Council held a public forum on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Christ First United Methodist Church in Jamestown. We bring you the proceedings here.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Site Plan for Women’s Homeless Shelter
The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved the site plan for a new women’s homeless shelter in downtown Jamestown. Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. will operate the facility to be located at 303 Lafayette Street. The facility will be able to shelter 18 women and is only for women age 18 and older.
Locally owned internet service provider bringing internet to Erie County
A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced a rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Poloncarz: Erie County lost estimated $47 million due to pandemic
County executives from across New York state laid out how they plan to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act. New York counties were given a combined $2.2 billion in federal aid. Money was dealt out to counties on the front line of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean...
Chautauqua County officials issue warning to parents about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Officials in Chautauqua County have issued an alert to warn parents of "rainbow fentanyl” which looks like candy.
wrfalp.com
Humane Society Holding Another Kitten Pawp-Up Adoption Event
Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said between the response last week and the many kittens coming into the Humane Society, they decided to hold a second adoption event from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24 at Chautauqua Mall. Adoption fees for kittens at the event will be $50 for...
wrfalp.com
STOP-DWI Labor Day Campaign Results Announced
The campaign began Friday, August 19, 2022, and continued through Monday, September 5, 2022. It resulted in a total of 217 vehicle stops, 184 tickets issued and 54 arrests. This event is funded by a 2021-2022 grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and is part of a national High Visibility Engagement Campaign effort.
The newest Bills fashion statement; All by a nonprofit that employs refugees
Water Buffalo hats are taking the Queen City by storm, but the story behind their growing popularity is much deeper.
wrfalp.com
NYS Cannabis Control Board Adopts Regulations Allowing for Medical Marijuana Home Growing
The new medical home-grow regulations will allow medical cannabis patients to grow up to six plants. Caregivers can grow for a maximum of four patients, or up to 12 plants. The regulations also say landlords may not refuse to lease to patients, or penalize them for legally growing weed. The...
Village of Mayville passes community cat ordinance, local sanctuary continues work to reduce feral population
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Mayville has taken a new step to try and get its feral cat population under control, as efforts by a local animal sanctuary to trap, spay/neuter, and release adults continue. "If you're here at night you will see cats wandering everywhere," said Alisha...
chautauquatoday.com
Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on Bindics homicide case
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on the Yolanda Bindics homicide case and investigators are asking for assistance from the public. On Tuesday, August 10, 2004, the homicide victim was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store, located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown at approximately 8:10 pm.
New developments in the murder of Yolanda Bindics
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak to anyone who saw or talked with Yolanda Bindics and/or Clarence Carl Carte the night of Bindics' disappearance.
These Towns Have The Highest School Taxes In Erie County
As fall arrives in New York State, we begin to look forward to all of the great things that autumn has to offer us. Baseball season is starting to wrap up and football and hockey are starting to get underway. The leaves will be changing soon, and of course pumpkin spice everything is in the air.
UB launches long-COVID registry, looking for WNYers suffering from condition
Western New Yorkers currently suffering from long COVID will now have access to a registry designed to help with the effects of the long-term virus.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Expect higher natural gas bills in Western NY, says National Fuel spokesperson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karen Merkel, a spokesperson for National Fuel, says a customer bill for the winter heating season — which is typically from November to March — will increase significantly compared to last year. "Unfortunately, your natural gas bill is trending the same way that every...
wnynewsnow.com
Help Sought To Identify Movements Of Suspect In Jamestown Cold Case Homicide
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s cold case squad are continuing efforts to investigate the decades old homicide of a Jamestown woman, now asking for the public’s help in identifying movements of a possible suspect. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases unit provided an...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mayor Brown uses eminent domain on 2 South Park properties
Mayor Byron Brown is using eminent domain procedures for two properties along South Park Avenue. He’s able to do so thanks to a resolution by the Buffalo Common Council, which would allow the city to acquire those properties. The owner of 110 and 118 South Park Ave. has 90...
Former Hamburg finance director arraigned for misusing town credit card
If convicted, Samantha Tarczynski faces a maximum of one year in jail.
Erie City Council votes ‘no’ to pay increase
Erie City Council members met Wednesday to vote on raising council member wages for the future. However, things took an unexpected turn as the ordinance failed to pass. The Erie City Council voted against an ordinance that would have increased their pay by nearly 60% starting in 2024. On Aug. 17, Erie City Council members […]
