WJCL
Hurricane Fiona now a major hurricane latest track
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine today with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and mid-80s at the beach. Quiet weather is in the forecast for much of the workweek but hot....
wtoc.com
One last hot day before our big cool down!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly clear skies will be around Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s for inland communities and 70s closer to the coast. There is a decent chance for patchy fog to develop early Thursday morning, so give yourself a few extra minutes of travel time in the morning. Dry weather continues with highs in the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon. The evening will also be pleasant, with 70s returning shortly after sunset as the cold front ushers in drier air.
southmag.com
New and Noteworthy Experiences Taking Place at the Alida in Savannah
The Alida, Savannah’s award-winning riverfront boutique hotel has recently announces new packages, unique experiences and events for both visitors and Savannahians to enjoy. “The Alida is located in the heart of Savannah’s bustling entertainment district, and we always look to match the vibe of the neighborhood by keeping things fresh and fun at the hotel,” said Michael O’Shaughnessy, area general manager. “While there’s always something going on at The Alida, we’re excited to offer these new experiences for our guests to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming them this season.”
yaleclimateconnections.org
‘Fighting for inches’ in the Southeast’s struggle with salt
At age 61, wading through swampy rows of submerged plants and trying not to step on any cottonmouth snakes, Rollen Chalmers farms his family’s legacy in rice. He makes his living on the Turnbridge Plantation in his hometown of Hardeeville, South Carolina, 30 minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. For 16 years he’s grown Carolina Gold Rice, a sweet species brought in the slave trade from West Africa’s “Rice Coast.” Today, Carolina Gold is cultivated by only a handful of small-scale farmers.
You Can Play In An Adult Playground & See Human-Size Crystals For Free At This Savannah Gem
There's no shortage of unique things to do in Savannah, GA, but it's not every day you get to see crystals the size of a person or go down a slide designed specifically for adults to enjoy. JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District on Savannah's bustling River Street has everything a...
wtoc.com
Bryan County emergency crews prepared just in case with latest round of tropical activity
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While it’s unclear exactly what areas will be impacted by the latest round of tropical activity, Bryan County’s emergency crews say it serves as a good reminder to be prepared. “We’re prepared, we’re ready, but we’re just urging the citizens to be prepared...
wtoc.com
Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
WJCL
Where can you get MrBeast Burger in Georgia or South Carolina?
If you are on just about any social media platform, you may have heard of MrBeast Burger. And many want to know if they can order one of the famous burgers in Georgia or South Carolina. But first, a little background for those of you who haven't heard of the...
WJCL
Savannah Jazz Festival is back in full swing and coming to Forsyth Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It’s the 41st Savannah Jazz Festival, the first live and in-person show since the pandemic lockdowns. During the production setup, executive director Paula Fogarty expressed the enthusiasm behind this event. “Everyone is really really excited,” Fogarty said. “We’ve got a lot of pent-up energy. And...
blufftontoday.com
SCDOT holds meeting in Hardeeville about I-95 widening project
Jasper County resident Robin Primus recently attended a South Carolina Department of Transportation informational meeting about the DOT's I-95 widening project to find out more about the project and how it could affect her. She was one of hundreds who attended the meeting on Sept. 15 at the Hardeeville Recreation...
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
Savannah singer-songwriter takes TikTok by storm with her live streams from Forsyth Park
Viral memes. Funny cat videos. Gen Z dancers. Auto-Tune remixes. Those are some of the things that might come to mind when you think of TikTok. But the app is also transporting viewers to Forsyth Park in Savannah — specifically, to a new vendor of sorts at the weekly farmers' market: 25-year-old singer-songwriter Clara Waidley, whose sidewalk performances have taken TikTok by storm.
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
Dozens apply for Hilton Head Island home repair program
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Dozens of people have signed up for Hilton Head Island’s new home repair program. Eighty families have signed up to get help fixing up their homes which have either fallen into disrepair or have been damaged by storms. The town is looking to help residents who don’t have the […]
franchising.com
Latest Signed Agreement Bounces Altitude Trampoline Park into Bluffton
Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for New Location in Beaufort County. September 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // BLUFFTON, S.C. – Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment brands, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to position a go-to spot for indoor, active adventure in Bluffton with a new park location. Local entrepreneurs David and Haleigh Johnston will introduce the energetic brand to Beaufort County, specifically targeting parents and children ages 3- to 12-years-old in Bluffton.
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Hilton Head, SC
The enchanting island of Hilton Head is tucked away in the warm embrace of the Atlantic. Hilton Head is the ideal holiday spot because of its unmatched natural beauty and laid-back attitude. For the benefit of the town’s foodies, the oceans surrounding Hilton Head are never short of fish, and...
WJCL
Beaufort and Jasper County residents report brown, discolored water. Here's what officials say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority informed customers earlier this week of discolored water in their system. The company is saying the issue is primarily south of Highway 278 in Beaufort and Jasper counties. One viewer shared the following photo with...
National Ice Cream Cone Day? Savannah has you covered
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your […]
BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system. Officials say these concentrations do […]
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Wed 09.21.22
THE PRESIDENT OF THE STATE REALTOR’S ASSOCIATION- HILTON HEAD ISLAND’S CINDY CREAMER- SAYS A NINTH STRAIGHT MONTH OF LOWER HOME SALES ACROSS THE STATE MEANS WE HAVE TURNED THE CORNER FROM A SELLER’S MARKET TO A BUYER’S MARKET. RESIDENTIAL SALES DROPPED 11% STATEWIDE IN AUGUST FROM AUGUST A YEAR AGO. THE MEDIAN PRICE FOR A HOME STATEWIDE IS STILL UP 38-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM A YEAR AGO, BUT IS DOWN ALMOST 12-THOUSAND FROM THE HIGH SET IN JUNE. MONTHLY SALES ARE STILL HIGHER THAN BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, EVEN THOUGH MORTGAGE RATES ARE DOUBLE WHAT THEY WERE A YEAR AGO.
