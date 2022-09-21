Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump
Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Daily Targum
Students, faculty reflect on Roe v. Wade decision 3 months later
On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, a statute passed in 1973 to give women the constitutional right to have an abortion. The most recent ruling, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, gave states the ability to individually make their own decisions regarding banning or limiting abortion access.
Business Insider
Trump — who once endorsed DeSantis as his 'great friend' — slams the 'ungrateful' Florida governor, saying 'I made him,' report says
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, once allies, haven't spoken to each other in months as a potential 2024 presidential campaign rivalry brews.
Comments / 0