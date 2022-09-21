ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wuga.org

Athens Today: Special election set for March

After sometimes-heated public comment, the Clarke County Board of Elections voted narrowly to hold a special election in ACC's District 2 in March, rather than on November 8. A proposal advanced by Mayor Kelly Girtz would reduce the number of commissioners necessary to conduct some business from 7 to 6. Some commissioners remain skeptical and say the move won't address a perceived absenteeism problem at executive sessions.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners quibble over quorum rules

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners returned to a familiar debate at a meeting Tuesday night – whether to change their rules to allow some legislation to pass with only six commissioners present. If successful, the measure would mean that ordinances could pass with as few as four votes. Commissioners were skeptical...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: The Panel for 9/23/22

Our panel looks ahead at items in front of the Athens-Clarke County Commission at their meeting early next month, and takes the electorate's temperature on several key statewide races in November. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations,...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Commissioners Assess Missing Middle Housing

Athens-Clarke Commissioners approved a report on Tuesday that shows deficiencies in the type of housing available in the county. The Missing Middle Scan, prepared by Opticos, shows that Athens has over one dozen areas that could accommodate “missing middle” housing - like quadplexes, cottage courts, and small apartment buildings. Supporters say that developing these areas into multi-unit, walkable, live/work spaces would help alleviate the county’s housing shortage.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
County
Clarke County, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
wuga.org

Black Faculty and Staff Organization Awards Scholarships at Luncheon

The University of Georgia’s Black Faculty and Staff Organization hosted its 20th Annual Founders’ Award Scholarship Luncheon Wednesday. Several students and professionals were awarded scholarships. Pastor Nawanna Lewis Miller was the guest speaker at the event. The author and UGA alumna attended the university some 52 years ago. She appreciated the diversity of the attendees and said the unity showcased at the event was overpowering.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Salvation Army to temporarily cease operations

The Salvation Army, which has served Athens since 1916, will pause local operations starting on September 30. Sheldon Greenland, CEO of the local organization, says the shutdown will allow the nonprofit to recalibrate shelter services following a significant funding shortfall. If the organization is unable to come up with the money, Greenland says their shelter services could permanently change.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

State's electric vehicle charging plan gets green light from feds

Georgia’s plan for rolling out a network of electric vehicle charging stations has been approved by the Federal Highway Administration. That plan names several highway corridors in the state including U.S. 441 which runs through the greater Athens area, plus every interstate highway in Georgia. Approval of the state’s plan will position Georgia to receive about $130 million in federal funds to build fast-charging stations that comply with federal guidelines.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Elections#Election Local#Voting Machines#Acc
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Math and Anxiety in Students

Imagine you’re back in your third-grade classroom. It’s your first day learning multiplication and division, and you have an easy time       learning it. Your teacher grades your paper, and you got the A that you deserved. She looks at you and tells you, “You are so smart!” What if that was the worst thing she could have told you?
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Monroe City Council approves apartment complex off Hwy 78 in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Sept. 19, 2022) – By a vote of 4-3, the Monroe City Council Tuesday last week approved a rezone and then a subsequent variance request from Jack’s Creek Landing LLC that green lights an upscale 282 apartment complex off Highway 78 and Aycock Avenue. Councilmen Norman Garrett and Charles Boyce and Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford were the three dissenting votes on the rezone.
MONROE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy