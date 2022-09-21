Read full article on original website
Athens Today: Special election set for March
After sometimes-heated public comment, the Clarke County Board of Elections voted narrowly to hold a special election in ACC's District 2 in March, rather than on November 8. A proposal advanced by Mayor Kelly Girtz would reduce the number of commissioners necessary to conduct some business from 7 to 6. Some commissioners remain skeptical and say the move won't address a perceived absenteeism problem at executive sessions.
ACC Commissioners quibble over quorum rules
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners returned to a familiar debate at a meeting Tuesday night – whether to change their rules to allow some legislation to pass with only six commissioners present. If successful, the measure would mean that ordinances could pass with as few as four votes. Commissioners were skeptical...
Athens News Matters: The Panel for 9/23/22
Our panel looks ahead at items in front of the Athens-Clarke County Commission at their meeting early next month, and takes the electorate's temperature on several key statewide races in November. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations,...
Commissioners Assess Missing Middle Housing
Athens-Clarke Commissioners approved a report on Tuesday that shows deficiencies in the type of housing available in the county. The Missing Middle Scan, prepared by Opticos, shows that Athens has over one dozen areas that could accommodate “missing middle” housing - like quadplexes, cottage courts, and small apartment buildings. Supporters say that developing these areas into multi-unit, walkable, live/work spaces would help alleviate the county’s housing shortage.
Black Faculty and Staff Organization Awards Scholarships at Luncheon
The University of Georgia’s Black Faculty and Staff Organization hosted its 20th Annual Founders’ Award Scholarship Luncheon Wednesday. Several students and professionals were awarded scholarships. Pastor Nawanna Lewis Miller was the guest speaker at the event. The author and UGA alumna attended the university some 52 years ago. She appreciated the diversity of the attendees and said the unity showcased at the event was overpowering.
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
Salvation Army to temporarily cease operations
The Salvation Army, which has served Athens since 1916, will pause local operations starting on September 30. Sheldon Greenland, CEO of the local organization, says the shutdown will allow the nonprofit to recalibrate shelter services following a significant funding shortfall. If the organization is unable to come up with the money, Greenland says their shelter services could permanently change.
State's electric vehicle charging plan gets green light from feds
Georgia’s plan for rolling out a network of electric vehicle charging stations has been approved by the Federal Highway Administration. That plan names several highway corridors in the state including U.S. 441 which runs through the greater Athens area, plus every interstate highway in Georgia. Approval of the state’s plan will position Georgia to receive about $130 million in federal funds to build fast-charging stations that comply with federal guidelines.
Anderson County buffet restaurant announces it will close for good
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — After decades in business, an Upstate restaurant will close its doors for good. The Townville Café, at 6601 Highway 24, posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday. "I regret to inform everyone that I have decided to close down Townville Café," the post said....
Athens News Matters: Math and Anxiety in Students
Imagine you’re back in your third-grade classroom. It’s your first day learning multiplication and division, and you have an easy time learning it. Your teacher grades your paper, and you got the A that you deserved. She looks at you and tells you, “You are so smart!” What if that was the worst thing she could have told you?
Monroe City Council approves apartment complex off Hwy 78 in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Sept. 19, 2022) – By a vote of 4-3, the Monroe City Council Tuesday last week approved a rezone and then a subsequent variance request from Jack’s Creek Landing LLC that green lights an upscale 282 apartment complex off Highway 78 and Aycock Avenue. Councilmen Norman Garrett and Charles Boyce and Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford were the three dissenting votes on the rezone.
Putnam County Sheriff hurting for officers
“We’re about a third short of our workforce. We're short on 911 dispatch, we're short on jail staff, and we're tremendously short on the street,” says Sheriff Sills.
Athens News Matters: Aging Sewer Lines and Septic Systems Could Cause Antibiotic Resistance
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria can be a major public health problem - what happens when you get sick, and the medicine that's supposed to help you doesn't do the job. New research from the University of Georgia says that aging sewer lines and septic systems major contributors to the problem. Alexia Ridley...
Lumpkin County woman arrested in drug investigation by Homeland Security
A Lumpkin County woman was arrested Thursday as part of an international drug investigation by Homeland Security. According to a press release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, Lorraine Sharp, 57, was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a home off White Oak Lane. The release said...
Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate Seneca man
According to deputies, Isaac Joseph Smith, 62, was reported missing Tuesday evening after not returning home Friday.
Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
A metro Atlanta attorney who ran over a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes was convicted of murder charge...
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests keep deputies busy on area roads
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. has released records of more drug arrests made during routine traffic stops. On September 1, officers were stationed at 6703 Keith Bridge Road when they noticed a black SUV without a license plate at the gas pumps. Officers followed the SUV when it left the station.
