KCTV 5
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 critically injured on I-35 near Gardner Road
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash on I-35 northbound near Gardner Road left two people with critical injuries according to emergency medical crews. The crash occurred at 9:24 a.m. The left lane of I-35 and the left shoulder of the road were blocked as emergency vehicles attended to the situation.
Weekend road closures impact 2 Kansas City-area major events
Road closures in the Kansas City area will impact drivers trying to reach the Plaza Art Fair and the KU Jayhawks football game in Lawrence.
Roadwork to impact 2 Northland highways this week
Kansas City road crews to work on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Missouri Route 210 Highway Sept. 23-24, depending on weather.
I-70 reopens after dump truck strikes sign past James Street
Interstate 70 eastbound is closed past James Street Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.
Independence woman killed after crashing into semi-trailer on US 36
The highway patrol said a semi with a trailer was broken down in the roadway when it was struck in the rear by the driver of a Toyota Highlander.
Driver dies from injuries following I-49 crash in Belton
Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at southbound Interstate 49, just south of 155th Street.
One person in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
An overnight shooting near the Express Stop on Independence Avenue in Kansas City left a victim hospitalized in critical condition.
Customers help after truck hits Kansas City coffee shop
A truck hits Anchor Island Coffee in Kansas City, damaging it. Customers are raising money to help the owners pay for repairs.
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
WIBW
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
kmmo.com
KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express returns to Union Station in December
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Southern'sHoliday Express train is scheduled to roll into Union Station in December. People can see the decorated train Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 during normal business hours with no reservations required. Reservations are required for those who want a walk-through tour of the...
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
Injury crash closes Lone Elm Road exit from southbound I-35 in Olathe
The Lone Elm Road exit from southbound Interstate 35 in Olathe was closed Tuesday morning due to an injury crash.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Video captures fallen tree in Prairie Village narrowly missing unsuspecting driver
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Ring doorbell camera of KCTV5 photographer Dwain Crispell captured the remarkable timing of a tree fall in Prairie Village Thursday morning. In the video, the cracking of the tree branches can be heard moments before it fell just behind the unsuspecting driver. Crispell said...
WIBW
Man shot at South Topeka bar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
KMBC.com
3 shops on Troost Avenue get back to business after break-ins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City businesses along Troost Avenue near 55th Street are picking up the pieces and moving forward after break-ins that occurred early Wednesday morning. A burglar was captured on surveillance video inside Urban Café after he broke through the glass door and tried to...
KC police attempting to locate teen not seen in days
Jada White was last seen Monday in the area of E. 81st Street and Wabash Avenue, according to police.
Woman dies after Monday hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
A passenger in a Mazda 3 died after the car crashed into two parked vehicles on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.
