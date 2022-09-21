Read full article on original website
Retail Core i9-13900K CPU reviewed, provides impressive performance uplift with power limits disabled
The big picture: Details about Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake series have slowly been leaking over the past few months. After today's review of a retail unit of the i9-13900K, the only piece missing from the puzzle is pricing, which will hopefully be competitive against Team Red's Zen 4 lineup. Hardware...
New LibreOffice version released on the Mac App Store, for a fee
Cutting corners: The LibreOffice Foundation is offering a paid version of the eponymous productivity suite to Apple users. The money will be used to fund the project's development, or rather to "educate" organizations about the added value of professional services and official distribution channels. Or so they say. Shortly after...
TechSpot
The Windows 11 22H2 update is killing Nvidia gaming performance, causing BSOD for some users
Facepalm: Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, also known as the 22H2 update, in over 190 countries earlier this week. As is always the case with these things, it has been causing issues for some people, including an impact to performance in games powered by Nvidia GPUs.
Project Caviar: Google is promoting new royalty-free audio and video codecs
In a nutshell: The Alliance for Open Media will launch a new brand to promote a royalty-free audio-video experience on consumer hardware, something Google has already achieved with the recently adopted AV1 codec. Should Dolby worry about the new venture?. Google has a plan to compete with the most recent...
Vox
Remote workers are wasting their time proving they’re actually working
People who work from home say they’re working, and numerous objective studies show that’s true. But many managers are still worried that they aren’t. In a new study by Microsoft, nearly 90 percent of office workers reported being productive at work, and objective measures — increased hours worked, meetings taken, and amount and quality of work completed — prove them out. Meanwhile, 85 percent of bosses say hybrid work makes it hard to be confident that employees are being productive.
Nvidia DLSS 3 will provide up to four times more FPS, exclusive to RTX 40 series
In a nutshell: Nvidia's new DLSS 3 technology adds DLSS Frame Generation and Nvidia Reflex on top of the tried-and-tested DLSS Super Resolution to boost framerates even more. It will only work with RTX 40 series GPUs, with the cheapest currently starting at $899. The first games supporting it will arrive next month.
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture
Highly anticipated: Nvidia has officially unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture and headlined by the flagship RTX 4090. Ada Lovelace is built on TSMC's 4N process and will debut in new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. The former packs 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron.
TechSpot
Activision publishes Modern Warfare II open beta system requirements
TL;DR: If you played Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, you should probably expect similar performance from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta. Activision has raised the CPU recommendations somewhat but maintained the same GPU requirements as Vanguard. Activision and Infinity Ward recently released the system requirements...
This Netgear USB adapter adds plug-and-play Wi-Fi 6E to PCs
The big picture: Widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is probably over a year away. In the meantime, Netgear has a new solution designed to make Wi-Fi 6E more accessible. The new adapter could help mitigate the strong headwinds the standard has faced since its introduction. Netgear recently introduced a USB...
"Refurbishing" process for these crypto miners is to blast GPUs with a pressure washer
Please don't do this: As much as everybody loves a quick cleaning shortcut, we do not recommend the following method for cleaning your graphics cards or any other electronics for that matter. At best, you'll just end up with a soggy mess. At worst, you'll ruin your components. A video...
Logitech's G Cloud handheld focuses on game streaming with up to 12 hours of battery life
The big picture: Logitech's new G Cloud handheld trades the Steam Deck's performance for better battery life and a lighter form factor. It doesn't require high-end internals and sophisticated cooling solutions as it relies on streaming games from the cloud or a local PC/Xbox instead of natively rendering the games.
AMD confirms big power-efficiency gains with Radeon 7000 GPUs coming November 3
Something to look forward to: Hot on the heels of Nvidia's unveiling of the RTX 4000 graphics cards, AMD announced a release date for its latest GPU generation. The company expects to launch RDNA 3 graphics cards on a schedule similar to Nvidia's Ada Lovelace rollout this fall. Around the...
Amazon updates Fire HD 8 tablets with faster hexa-core processor and longer battery life
In brief: Amazon has announced updated versions of its Fire 8 tablets across a variety of price points. The standard Fire HD 8 now features an 8-inch IPS touchscreen display (1,280 x 800 resolution, 189 PPI) made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. According to Amazon, the tablet is twice as durable as the iPad mini in tumble tests.
Spotify launches audiobook business with 300,000 titles and à la carte pricing
What just happened? After conquering streaming music and shaking up the podcasting scene, Spotify is turning its attention to audiobooks. On Tuesday, the Swedish audio behemoth announced that listeners in the US can now purchase and listen to more than 300,000 titles. Audiobooks are launching with a new user interface geared specifically for the medium that was designed to sit alongside music and podcasts without making the platform feel crowded.
Destiny 2 cheat maker accuses Bungie of hacking and reverse engineering
In context: It's never been a secret that multiplayer game development studios aren't massive fans of hackers. Both studios and cheat makers are locked in a perpetual arms race, with both sides gaining only temporary advantages before eventually being thwarted by the other. Seeking a more permanent solution to some of its cheater woes, Bungie last year leveled a lawsuit against hack creator AimJunkies. However, AimJunkies hasn't taken the suit lying down -- in response, the suit's defendants have filed a counterclaim accusing Bungie of hacking them.
These third-party RTX 4000 cards include one so big it could fit four Mini-ITX cards inside
In brief: Nvidia officially revealed the RTX 4090 this week, confirming rumors that the next-gen card is both incredibly powerful and absolutely massive. Third-party models from various companies are now being unveiled, including one from one Gigabyte that is so big it could fit four Mini-ITX cards inside it. Nvidia...
TechSpot
