TechSpot

New LibreOffice version released on the Mac App Store, for a fee

Cutting corners: The LibreOffice Foundation is offering a paid version of the eponymous productivity suite to Apple users. The money will be used to fund the project's development, or rather to "educate" organizations about the added value of professional services and official distribution channels. Or so they say. Shortly after...
Vox

Remote workers are wasting their time proving they’re actually working

People who work from home say they’re working, and numerous objective studies show that’s true. But many managers are still worried that they aren’t. In a new study by Microsoft, nearly 90 percent of office workers reported being productive at work, and objective measures — increased hours worked, meetings taken, and amount and quality of work completed — prove them out. Meanwhile, 85 percent of bosses say hybrid work makes it hard to be confident that employees are being productive.
TechSpot

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture

Highly anticipated: Nvidia has officially unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture and headlined by the flagship RTX 4090. Ada Lovelace is built on TSMC's 4N process and will debut in new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. The former packs 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron.
TechSpot

Activision publishes Modern Warfare II open beta system requirements

TL;DR: If you played Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, you should probably expect similar performance from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta. Activision has raised the CPU recommendations somewhat but maintained the same GPU requirements as Vanguard. Activision and Infinity Ward recently released the system requirements...
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best iPhone overall, with excellent performance, stellar battery life, sharp...
TechSpot

Crucial P3 NVMe SSD

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. If you’re looking for lots of capacity without robbing a mint, then the Crucial’s P3 fills the bill....
TechSpot

TechSpot

This Netgear USB adapter adds plug-and-play Wi-Fi 6E to PCs

The big picture: Widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is probably over a year away. In the meantime, Netgear has a new solution designed to make Wi-Fi 6E more accessible. The new adapter could help mitigate the strong headwinds the standard has faced since its introduction. Netgear recently introduced a USB...
TechSpot

TechSpot

Spotify launches audiobook business with 300,000 titles and à la carte pricing

What just happened? After conquering streaming music and shaking up the podcasting scene, Spotify is turning its attention to audiobooks. On Tuesday, the Swedish audio behemoth announced that listeners in the US can now purchase and listen to more than 300,000 titles. Audiobooks are launching with a new user interface geared specifically for the medium that was designed to sit alongside music and podcasts without making the platform feel crowded.
TechSpot

Destiny 2 cheat maker accuses Bungie of hacking and reverse engineering

In context: It's never been a secret that multiplayer game development studios aren't massive fans of hackers. Both studios and cheat makers are locked in a perpetual arms race, with both sides gaining only temporary advantages before eventually being thwarted by the other. Seeking a more permanent solution to some of its cheater woes, Bungie last year leveled a lawsuit against hack creator AimJunkies. However, AimJunkies hasn't taken the suit lying down -- in response, the suit's defendants have filed a counterclaim accusing Bungie of hacking them.
