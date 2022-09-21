ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, MI

Related
WNDU

Police investigating after one man, two children shot in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man and two children were shot in Elkhart on Friday night. Elkhart Police Department officers were called to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. According to police, one man and two children were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart

A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Niles Police believe recent string of homicides is connected

NILES. Mich.-- The Niles Police Department confirmed that all three homicides over the course of the last month are related to each other. The first happened on N. Seventh Street. on Aug. 16, killing Farries Maxwell. Three weeks later, Sept. 8, Ra’Quon D’Angelo Glenn was gunned down just one block away, on N. Sixth Street.
NILES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
Niles, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Michiana, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNDU

Community leaders speak out after third deadly Niles shooting in two months

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday night that killed two teens and left three others injured. It’s not the only homicide investigation police are handling. In fact, it’s the third in the past two months. Authorities believe all of the shootings are connected.
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Juvenile detained after shots fired in South Bend

A juvenile has been detained in connection with shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. It happened Tuesday afternoon, Sep. 20, in the 400 block of Teri Street where the bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School. A juvenile suspect has been interviewed and is being detained...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Catch Up to Busy Burglar

(La Porte County, IN) - Technology helped snare a suspect who’s allegedly turned crime into a career. David Davis, 49, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with level 5 felony burglary. With help from another suspect, Davis allegedly broke into a building on July 3 at Amish...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Police: Osceola man victim in Noble County fatal crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 39-year-old Osceola man is the victim of an early morning fatal crash that happened in Noble County. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Albion Road, south of Ligioner, for a crash involving a van and a semi-tractor trailer.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Driver dies after Michigan City police chase ends in crash, according to State Police

An Illinois man is dead after a police chase apparently ended with a crash into a high school football stadium in Michigan City. Indiana State Police say it began around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, when city police officers noticed a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard. Police say the driver refused to stop, and the pursuit continued onto southbound Washington Street.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Mendon man charged with attempting to kill police officers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who barricaded himself in a home near Mendon Elementary School Saturday night has been charged for allegedly firing shots at officers. Terrell Lamont Reese has been arraigned on three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearm charges. He...
MENDON, MI
abc57.com

Deputies arrest man on methamphetamine, cocaine charges

CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Cass County deputies arrested a 48-year-old on drug charges after they discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and paraphernalia at a residence on State Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, deputies performed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E....
95.3 MNC

Crown Point man arrested after leaving scene of crash

A Crown Point man behind the wheel of a semi has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after narrowly missing a collision with a school bus, then allegedly hitting a NIPSCO wire. It happened late last month in the area of the 9000 block of U.S. 30....
CROWN POINT, IN
go955.com

Cassopolis man arrested on multiple drug charges

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team arrested a 48-year-old Cassopolis man on multiple drug charges on Friday, September 23. It happened when detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of East State Street in Cassopolis where they found a large amount of Methamphetamine, Meth paraphernalia, crack cocaine and cocaine paraphernalia.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 23, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 23, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these fugitives, you could receive a $200 reward. Erskin Jones is wanted for Violating Conditions of his release, with the original conviction of Weapons Offenses. Melissa Garcia is wanted...
MICHIANA, MI

