townepost.com
Four Decades of Healing
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana Celebrates 40th Anniversary. Four decades of altruism, innovation and dedication – that’s the Ronald McDonald House way. And after 40 years of planting. seeds of hope throughout the Indianapolis community, the selfless army of supporters and volunteers have no plans to...
Loving Legacy
The Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship Supports Future Educators. When people who knew Kim Simons describe her, words such as light, sparkle and shine are often used. Also mentioned is her. love of all children, and the joy she took in helping them as a teacher’s aide in the classroom. Although...
Strength and Solidarity
Women of Westfield Continues To Lift Up and Invest in Local Women. Women of Westfield, otherwise known as WOW, is a 501(c)(7) group in Westfield that strives to positively impact the Westfield community by investing in women through relationships and service. The group focuses on bringing together women who either live or work in Westfield, and empowering them both personally and professionally.
Driving Force
Women-Owned Businesses Continue to Help the County Thrive. Vibrant Boone County is an environment where businesses can thrive. The support offered by three organizations, each with a. female executive director, is a major reason the area attracts and keeps both small and large women-owned businesses. The Boone County Economic Development...
Wise Aesthetics Offers Upscale, Inviting Medical Spa Experience
Ever look down at your hands and think, “Where did those brown spots come from?” Then you meet your friend for lunch, and she looks the same, but also seems to have healthy, glowing skin that you had never noticed before? Some people prefer to tackle signs of aging in a more natural way than going under the knife. Enter Crissy Wiseman and her team at Wise Aesthetics.
Faith in Leadership
Melahni Ake Helps Others Grow Personally and Professionally. It doesn’t matter to Melahni Qualls Ake if you’re the CEO of a Fortune 500 company or the secretary at a small nonprofit. She believes each one of us can grow in our leadership capacity. The founder and CEO of...
Reaching High
Women in Noblesville Organization Continues to Build Connections and Friendships. In 2015, the Chamber created an initiative for businesswomen in Noblesville, to build a network and connect with other women in the city. Thus the Women in Noblesville (WIN) group was formed. “Our purpose is to connect, engage, and to...
Kelley Stacy: Deep Determination
Kelley Stacy Shares Her Journey to Becoming President and CEO of SMC Corporation of America. Kelley Stacy, president and CEO of SMC Corporation of America, is a prime example of how hard work, personal sacrifice and a willingness to speak up can lead to big things. The Japanese-owned company has...
On Their Own Two Feet
Mother-Daughter Team Helps Dancers Thrive at Premier Academy of the Performing Arts. Premier Academy of the Performing Arts, owned by Meaghan and Dionne Molsberry, is a gem in Hendricks County. This mother-daughter team prides itself on running a family-friendly and all-inclusive studio. But don’t be fooled – their competitive edge was clear this summer when they brought home no less than 20 trophies from a national competition.
A Collaboration of Care
Johnson Memorial Health Joins Mayo Clinic Care Network. Johnson Memorial Health (JMH) is a nationally recognized network of physicians and health-care resources that recently became even more robust since joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a select group of independent health-care providers. Each is carefully vetted by Mayo Clinic and granted special access to Mayo’s clinical, educational, research and operational knowledge, expertise and resources.
Whiskey Wonders
Visit Stave Cocktail Lounge Inside of West Fork Whiskey Co. In case you didn’t know, a stave is a narrow length of wood with a slightly bevelled edge to form the sides of barrels. “We want to show the quality of whiskey that West Fork is making, but we...
Noblesville student plays dream role in Mary Poppins
INDIANAPOLIS – At just 14, Kate Boice of Noblesville is a teen of many talents. She is a certified scuba diver, participates in show choir, travel and speech team, and is a volunteer youth interpreter at Conner Prairie. Yet somehow she finds time to perform in theatre. “I have...
