Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Cheerleader Challenge Week 4: Bastrop Rams boom with school spirit
Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage. “We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time high and we know that we have a great pipeline here,” explained Dr. Les Guice. All schools in Monroe went on lockdown this...
KTBS
Day 1 weigh-in at BASSMASTER Open Series on the Red River
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning. More...
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman in U.K., experiencing queen’s death firsthand
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident Ruth Ulrich is in London right now seeing all of the events regarding the queen’s death firsthand. Ulrich says there were so many people in the Buckingham Palace area that they closed it down four hours earlier than planned. “Pretty much the best...
Ark-La-Miss Fair to make its return from September 30th to October 9th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 30, 2022, the Ark-La-Miss Fair will return after a two-year hiatus. The fair will be located at the Monroe Civic Center. There will be a $5 fee for adults and a $3 fee for children ages 2 to 11. The fair will end after Sunday, October 9, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazon announces its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish and Union County
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Amazon announced that it’s expanding its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects. Also, Amazon announced its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish, La., and Union County, Ark. The solar farms are […]
Monroe and West Monroe host career and job expo at Monroe Civic Center
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe and West Monroe held a career and job expo today at the Monroe Civic Center. Community members were able to go around and speak with vendors about jobs and apply on the spot. Kristopher Kelley, Executive Director of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, told us about the event. […]
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
myarklamiss.com
Hall of Fame legend ZZ Top to perform in El Dorado tonight
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Murphy Arts District’s concert series continues on Wednesday, September 21, as rock band legends “ZZ Top” will take on the First Financial Music Hall stage. The original plan for the concert to take place at MAD’s outdoor amphitheater has changed, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
Monroe PD clears lockdown for all Monroe City schools
UPDATE: September 22, 2022— The Monroe Police Department has cleared lockdowns for all Monroe City Schools. City schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after authorities received a call stating there was an active shooter at Neville High School. MPD posted an update to their Facebook page that indicates all schools are clear. MONROE, La. […]
KNOE TV8
Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A petition is circulating in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell more types of alcoholic drinks. “This is being done by Brookshire’s, Super One, and Walmart,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker explained. “The City of Ruston was not involved in getting them here.”
Local authorities investigate fake active shooter call at Monroe school
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22nd, the Monroe Police Department received a call regarding a fake active shooter situation at Neville High School. Sergeant Michael Fendall with the Monroe Police Department says every school in Monroe was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure. “Officers were immediately on the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman with knife arrested
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Dubach woman Saturday after responding to a domestic assault in progress on La. Highway 152. Responding deputies were told the subject involved was suicidal and had a knife. They arrived to find all the involved parties in the front yard. Zoe H....
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
myarklamiss.com
UPDATE: El Dorado City council discuss September agenda in special meeting
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Two special-called city council meetings took place this morning to address September’s agenda in an open forum. All council members were present at this meeting which allowed residents to hear discussions of the items on the agenda. “El Dorado is moving in the right direction,”...
Both suspects arrested linked to high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have both suspects linked to a high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun, La. in custody. Desmashion Mahan of Atlanta, Georgia has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on […]
Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
Louisiana man allegedly possessed over 2,300 Xanax, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy pills during drug bust
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence. According to police, they arrived at the residence on Wednesday, […]
ULM football player, Stacey Wilkins, accused of assaulting the mother of his child; arrested
On Sunday, a victim came to the ULM Police Department in reference to her being hit by the father of her child.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
Comments / 0