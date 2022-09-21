ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

cleveland19.com

MetroHealth Systems names their new President and CEO

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Airica Steed was named the new president and CEO of The MetroHealth System Thursday morning. Board members said Dr. Steed was chosen after a nationwide search. Dr. Steed, who is currently Vice President/System Chief Operating Officer of Sinai Chicago Health System and President of Mount...
CLEVELAND, OH
Avon, OH
Cleveland.com

Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain to honor city’s first Black police officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A city street will now be renamed in honor of the city’s first Black police officer who died in 2011. Lorain City Council members voted unanimously earlier this week to name East 23rd Street after Officer David Wrice. Officer Wrice lived on E. 23rd Street,...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ground-level ozone is getting worse in Cleveland, requiring the city to develop an action plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ground-level ozone has gotten worse in Cleveland as evidenced by the Ohio EPA’s recent reclassification of the city’s compliance status. The city was downgraded from marginal non-attainment to moderate non-attainment after it was determined by the Ohio EPA that the city still is not in compliance with 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ground-level ozone, according to an announcement Thursday by the city’s Department of Public Health.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH

