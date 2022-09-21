Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth Systems names their new President and CEO
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Airica Steed was named the new president and CEO of The MetroHealth System Thursday morning. Board members said Dr. Steed was chosen after a nationwide search. Dr. Steed, who is currently Vice President/System Chief Operating Officer of Sinai Chicago Health System and President of Mount...
Cuyahoga council proposes 40-year sales tax extension to pay for new jail, but worries none will be left for new courthouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council generally seems to support plans to build a new jail but wrestled, Thursday, over how best to pay for it and what impact it may have on future projects, like building a new courthouse. Executive Armond Budish has proposed permanently extending the quarter-percent...
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
Oberlin College could have found better uses for $36M than paying defamation damages to Gibson’s Bakery
Regarding the $36 million Oberlin College has been required to pay Gibson’s Bakery:. Leaving aside fees paid by the college to Washington lawyers and the cost of insurance, the $36 million might have been spent as follows:. (1) By giving each of the 295 underpaid members of the full-time...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
Bridgeworks apartment-hotel project moves forward with Cleveland Landmarks Commission vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Landmarks Commission, in a split vote Thursday, signed off on revisions for plans for a high-rise apartment/hotel building overlooking the Flats from the west end of the Veterans Memorial (Detroit-Superior) Bridge. The 16-story, 88,306-square-foot building is to feature a luxury restaurant on the 11th floor,...
cleveland19.com
Lorain to honor city’s first Black police officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A city street will now be renamed in honor of the city’s first Black police officer who died in 2011. Lorain City Council members voted unanimously earlier this week to name East 23rd Street after Officer David Wrice. Officer Wrice lived on E. 23rd Street,...
cleveland19.com
Nearly 1,000 employees to be laid off as part of St. Vincent restructuring, state filings say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Documents filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reveals nearly 1,000 St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees will be laid off as part of the health system’s massive restructuring. As part of the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act (WARN), St. Vincent...
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Ground-level ozone is getting worse in Cleveland, requiring the city to develop an action plan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ground-level ozone has gotten worse in Cleveland as evidenced by the Ohio EPA’s recent reclassification of the city’s compliance status. The city was downgraded from marginal non-attainment to moderate non-attainment after it was determined by the Ohio EPA that the city still is not in compliance with 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ground-level ozone, according to an announcement Thursday by the city’s Department of Public Health.
Riverfront townhouse like the one featured in ‘Draft Day’ listed at under $1.5M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’ve been to the Emerald Necklace Marina, you’ve seen them. If you’ve seen the film “Draft Day” starring Kevin Costner, you’ve seen them. But how would you like to live in one of those modern townhomes overlooking the Rocky River?
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Football hazing incident raises uproar in Norwalk community
A hazing incident involving players on the Norwalk High School football team, during which a student was victimized by his own teammates, is creating an uproar in the Huron County community.
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
Where have all the nurses gone? The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My mom has been a registered nurse since she was 19 years old, and now she’s among the 19% of RN’s who are 65 or older. The number of nurses...
‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M
An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
