Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Verizon's New Total Prepaid Brand Aims for AT&T's Cricket, T-Mobile's Metro
Verizon completed its purchase of prepaid provider Tracfone for $6 billion last year, and on Wednesday is set to make its biggest move in the space since then. Dubbed Total by Verizon, the nation's largest wireless carrier is adding a new prepaid brand to its stable that is designed to take on Metro by T-Mobile and AT&T's Cricket Wireless.
Phone Arena
Verizon relaunches Total Wireless prepaid carrier, new plans incoming
Verizon acquired TracFone Wireless back in November and promised to continue to support the carrier’s subscribers for three years after the deal closes and offer them subsidized 5G service. Since both Straight Talk and Total Wireless were owned by TracFrone Wireless, they were part of the deal too. Earlier...
The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: September 2022
Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
Warning for MILLIONS of Ring Doorbell owners over terrifying burglary tactic
THIEVES have found a devious way to circumvent the Ring Doorbell security system. The home protection camera reportedly has a weakness that can easily be exploited by a tech-savvy crook. Ring Doorbells work via wifi and will fail to transmit recordings if disconnected from its wireless network. Thieves could use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MacRumors Forums
Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Deals Hit New Apple Watch SE Along With Best-Ever Prices on iPad Pro and More
Following last week's launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, this week's deals continued to focus on great discounts and promotions on the new Apple smartphones and their best accessories. You'll also find the first markdowns on the new Apple Watch SE and ongoing solid sales on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.
imore.com
The best Apple Watch Ultra deals and sales - and where to find them
Now that it's out, you're probably looking for the best Apple Watch deals and sales. We've found the best places to buy one and the best prices. It's worth bearing in mind that while the watch is out now, you'll find that shipping dates have started slipping back, sometimes into late October and early November. Fret not - we've found that there are a couple of places with stock, but you'll want to get in there quickly to make sure they don't disappear on you.
9to5Mac
5G home internet comparison: How T-Mobile and Verizon stack up with price, speed, incentives
5G home internet competition in the US is heating up and providers like T-Mobile and Verizon are offering some big incentives to attract customers. Follow along for speed, pricing, and fine details for each provider in our 5G home internet comparison. Update 9/22: T-Mobile expanded the availability of its 5G...
ZDNet
Will my iPhone 13 case fit on the new iPhone 14?
Every time Apple adds a new line of products it also seems to add on new accessories for you to purchase separately to get the full experience, such as wireless AirPods, a USB-to-Lightning cable, or a new case to fit the new dimensions. So you're probably wondering if the same applies if you invest in the new iPhone 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buying the New iPhone 14? Switch Carriers and Get $200 & Free AirPods 3 With Visible
Visible already boasts incredibly low monthly rates for access to Verizon’s 5G and LTE network, but when you buy the new Apple iPhone 14 and sign up for their service, you now become eligible for even more amazing perks. This month, new customers who sign-up for Visible and purchase the iPhone 14 will receive a $200 virtual gift card and a new pair of Apple AirPods 3, the latest model of the best-selling earbuds that pair perfectly with the upgraded smartphone. Even better: This deal applies to the purchase of an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone...
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
These stellar deals on the entire Pixel 6 series are still alive — including a $300 Pixel 6a
While we're less than three weeks from the Google Pixel 7's debut, all of the recent leaks — and even Google official communications surrounding the device — point to it being an iterative upgrade rather than a major overhaul the way the Pixel 6 series was. So if you need an awesome new phone right now, take advantage of the deep discounts available for the Pixel 6 series and the still pretty-new Pixel 6a might be the best option, especially if you're tightening your budget.
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: September 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
Comments / 0