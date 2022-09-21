While we're less than three weeks from the Google Pixel 7's debut, all of the recent leaks — and even Google official communications surrounding the device — point to it being an iterative upgrade rather than a major overhaul the way the Pixel 6 series was. So if you need an awesome new phone right now, take advantage of the deep discounts available for the Pixel 6 series and the still pretty-new Pixel 6a might be the best option, especially if you're tightening your budget.

