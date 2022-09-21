ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

CNET

Verizon's New Total Prepaid Brand Aims for AT&T's Cricket, T-Mobile's Metro

Verizon completed its purchase of prepaid provider Tracfone for $6 billion last year, and on Wednesday is set to make its biggest move in the space since then. Dubbed Total by Verizon, the nation's largest wireless carrier is adding a new prepaid brand to its stable that is designed to take on Metro by T-Mobile and AT&T's Cricket Wireless.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Verizon relaunches Total Wireless prepaid carrier, new plans incoming

Verizon acquired TracFone Wireless back in November and promised to continue to support the carrier’s subscribers for three years after the deal closes and offer them subsidized 5G service. Since both Straight Talk and Total Wireless were owned by TracFrone Wireless, they were part of the deal too. Earlier...
ECONOMY
imore.com

The best Apple Watch Ultra deals and sales - and where to find them

Now that it's out, you're probably looking for the best Apple Watch deals and sales. We've found the best places to buy one and the best prices. It's worth bearing in mind that while the watch is out now, you'll find that shipping dates have started slipping back, sometimes into late October and early November. Fret not - we've found that there are a couple of places with stock, but you'll want to get in there quickly to make sure they don't disappear on you.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Will my iPhone 13 case fit on the new iPhone 14?

Every time Apple adds a new line of products it also seems to add on new accessories for you to purchase separately to get the full experience, such as wireless AirPods, a USB-to-Lightning cable, or a new case to fit the new dimensions. So you're probably wondering if the same applies if you invest in the new iPhone 14.
CELL PHONES
Technology
Economy
Verizon
SPY

Buying the New iPhone 14? Switch Carriers and Get $200 & Free AirPods 3 With Visible

Visible already boasts incredibly low monthly rates for access to Verizon’s 5G and LTE network, but when you buy the new Apple iPhone 14 and sign up for their service, you now become eligible for even more amazing perks. This month, new customers who sign-up for Visible and purchase the iPhone 14 will receive a $200 virtual gift card and a new pair of Apple AirPods 3, the latest model of the best-selling earbuds that pair perfectly with the upgraded smartphone. Even better: This deal applies to the purchase of an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

These stellar deals on the entire Pixel 6 series are still alive — including a $300 Pixel 6a

While we're less than three weeks from the Google Pixel 7's debut, all of the recent leaks — and even Google official communications surrounding the device — point to it being an iterative upgrade rather than a major overhaul the way the Pixel 6 series was. So if you need an awesome new phone right now, take advantage of the deep discounts available for the Pixel 6 series and the still pretty-new Pixel 6a might be the best option, especially if you're tightening your budget.
CELL PHONES

