Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
MoDOT Reviewed Transportation Projects With County Commission
Michael Mariot from MoDOT met recently with the Livingston County Commission to discuss the MoDOT five-year plan. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says the plan includes some work taking place this fall. He says they are working on low-volume roads right now. Douglas says other resurfacing on the plan includes bigger...
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
kchi.com
Blue Ribbon Commission On Teacher Recruitment & Retention To Meet In Chillicothe
A Blue Ribbon Commission for the State of Missouri, looking at Teacher Recruitment & Retention, will meet in Chillicothe this fall. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says he has worked with DESE to bring the meeting for North Missouri here. Additional information is expected as the meeting gets closer.
KMZU
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Donors Choice Grant and CES Expansion Items
Applying for grants and grants received were discussed by the Chillicothe R-II School Board. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says Chillicothe Elementary School will apply for a grant. There is no match required on that grant. Wiebers discussed funds received for the CES expansion project. Those funds help to reduce expenses...
kchi.com
Budget Amendments Approved By R-II School Board
The Budget for the Chillicothe R-II School District was updated at Tuesday’s board meeting. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers presented the budget revisions to the board, beginning with the revenue side. For the expenditures, there were a couple of revisions. That includes teacher salaries. There was also $250,000 added to...
KCTV 5
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
kchi.com
Hale Man Arrested In Carroll County
A Hale resident, 36-year-old Ronald D Hines, was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County. Hines was arrested at about 8:00 am Thursday for alleged Driving While Intoxicated with drugs, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Chariton county Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
kchi.com
School Board Approves Tuition Increases
Tuition for the Chillicothe High School and Grand River Technical School was increased for the 2023/24 school year. The Chillicothe School Board approved the increases as part of Tuesday’s meeting. For the High School, Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the tuition is set so sending schools can properly budget...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Chillicothe Police responded to 88 calls for service on Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 12:14 pm, Report of a two-vehicle crash on the business lot in the 100 block of W. Business 36. No injuries were reported. Parties exchanged information. 12:49 pm, Officers took a report of theft that...
BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash
KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Monday & Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 119 calls for service Monday. These calls include:. 10:30 AM Officers responded to the 2600 block of Tomahawk for a downed tree that was blocking the roadway and had fallen on power lines. CMU and the Chillicothe Street Dept. were called to the scene to remove the hazard.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
School Board Approved Personnel Items
Eleven personnel items were approved by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in the Executive Session Tuesday. Manual Morales-Field Custodian (rescinded resignation) Michael Christopher-MS Custodian (position to 3 hrs/day) Evet Meierer-Ag Center PT Custodian. Justin Hamilton-Custodian Sub. Sara Wahlers-HS Food Service. Shanda Feeney-Food Service Sub. Richard Lollar-Bus Driver Sub. Scott Link-Transportation...
kchi.com
Guided Tours Of Crowder State Park Trails
The public is invited to Explore the trails at Crowder State Park in guided tours scheduled through the month of October. Seven guided hikes are planned. They include:. 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 – on the North Thompson Trail, passing by the Thompson Cemetery, the Thompson House and the Thompson River.
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II Career Ladder Approved
The Chillicothe R-II Career Ladder program was approved at Tuesday’s School Board meeting. The District will receive funding from the State of Missouri for the Career Ladder program. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says it is a program that benefits both the students and the teaching staff. The Career Ladder...
kchi.com
Fire Destroys Wheeling House – Damages Church
A fire Monday at 303 North 4th Street in Wheeling destroyed a home and left a neighboring church with some damage. Wheeling Fire Chief Darrin Fravel says they received the call at about 5:20 am Monday and were on the scene for just over nine hours. The State Fire Marshall’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire. That investigation continues.
kchi.com
One More Booked Wednesday
One additional booking was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. 37-year-old Jonathan Allen Peterie was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Parole Warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Comments / 0