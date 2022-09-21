Updated reference ranges for aminotransferase levels of Korean children and young adolescents based on the risk factors for metabolic syndrome

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: A RORÎ³t cell instructs gut microbiota-specific T cell differentiation
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-05089-y Published online 7 September 2022. In the version of this article initially published online, the Author contributions section was truncated. It has been amended to read "R.K., T.A.N., K.R.M. and D.R.L. designed the study and analysed the data. R.K. and T.A.N. performed mouse genetic experiments with assistance from A.G. M.P., M.X. and J.T. performed early experiments to launch the study. K.R.M. and R.K. performed intravital multiphoton microscopy. R.K., S.H. and M.S. performed CITE-seq studies. A.T.S. and C.A.L. performed scRNA-seq. R.K., L.K., Y.H. and J.M.G. did bioinformatics analyses. J.W., M.S.A. and J.M.G. provided biological samples, genomics data and experimental support. H.P., T.M.L., I.A., J.M.B. and P.M.A. contributed mouse strains. H.P. contributed phenotypic analysis. R.K. and D.R.L. wrote the manuscript, with input from the other authors. D.R.L. supervised the research" in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Nature.com
A nanodispersion-in-nanograins strategy for ultra-strong, ductile and stable metal nanocomposites
Nanograined metals have the merit of high strength, but usually suffer from low work hardening capacity and poor thermal stability, causing premature failure and limiting their practical utilities. Here we report a "nanodispersion-in-nanograins" strategy to simultaneously strengthen and stabilize nanocrystalline metals such as copper and nickel. Our strategy relies on a uniform dispersion of extremely fine sized carbon nanoparticles (2.6"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰nm) inside nanograins. The intragranular dispersion of nanoparticles not only elevates the strength of already-strong nanograins by 35%, but also activates multiple hardening mechanisms via dislocation-nanoparticle interactions, leading to improved work hardening and large tensile ductility. In addition, these finely dispersed nanoparticles result in substantially enhanced thermal stability and electrical conductivity in metal nanocomposites. Our results demonstrate the concurrent improvement of several mutually exclusive properties in metals including strength-ductility, strength-thermal stability, and strength-electrical conductivity, and thus represent a promising route to engineering high-performance nanostructured materials.
Nature.com
A distinct symptom pattern emerges for COVID-19 long-haul: a nationwide study
Long-haul COVID-19, also called post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), is a new illness caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection and characterized by the persistence of symptoms. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to identify a distinct and significant temporal pattern of PASC symptoms (symptom type and onset) among a nationwide sample of PASC survivors (n"‰="‰5652). The sample was randomly sorted into two independent samples for exploratory (EFA) and confirmatory factor analyses (CFA). Five factors emerged from the EFA: (1) cold and flu-like symptoms, (2) change in smell and/or taste, (3) dyspnea and chest pain, (4) cognitive and visual problems, and (5) cardiac symptoms. The CFA had excellent model fit (x2"‰="‰513.721, df"‰="‰207, p"‰<"‰0.01, TLI"‰="‰0.952, CFI"‰="‰0.964, RMSEA"‰="‰0.024). These findings demonstrate a novel symptom pattern for PASC. These findings can enableÂ nurses in theÂ identification of at-risk patientsÂ and facilitate early, systematic symptom management strategies for PASC.
Nature.com
Activity of menin inhibitor ziftomenib (KO-539) as monotherapy or in combinations against AML cells with MLL1 rearrangement or mutant NPM1
In MLL1-rearranged AML (MLL1-r), the MLL1 fusion protein (MLL-FP) causes dysregulated expression of HOXA9, MEIS1, PBX3, MEF2C and CDK6 [1, 2]. HOXA9 and its co-factor MEIS1 are leukemogenic in myeloid stem progenitor cells [3,4,5]. Additionally, in AML with mtNPM1 (NPM1c), MLL1 is the main oncogenic regulator of HOXA9, MEIS1 and FLT3, promoting self-renewal of myeloid progenitor cells [2, 6, 7]. Orally bioavailable, investigational or clinical drug candidate Menin inhibitors (MIs) disrupt binding of Menin to its binding pocket in MLL1/2 and MLL1-FP, which reduces MLL1/2 and MLL1-FP binding to their targets, inhibits HOXA9/MEIS1 activity, represses PBX3, MEF2C, FLT3 and CDK6, as well as induces differentiation and loss of survival of AML with MLL1-r or with mutant (mt)-NPM1 [2, 8,9,10]. In early clinical trials, monotherapy with MI is well tolerated and has achieved objective remissions in patients with previously treated relapsed/refractory AML harboring MLL1-r or NPM1c [2, 11]. However, most patients either fail to respond or eventually relapse [11]. Therefore, there is a need to investigate the activity of additional MIs and MI-based combinations that may exhibit superior activity and prevent or abrogate MI-resistance in AML cells with MLL1-r or mtNPM1.
Nature.com
Incidence of metformin use in patients with age-related macular degeneration versus normal controls: A population-based study in Olmsted County, Minnesota
The purpose of this study is to compare the use of metformin in patients with both exudative and non-exudative age-related macular degeneration (AMD) versus control populations. Design. Retrospective review of three age- and sex-matched cohorts from 1/1/2004 to 12/31/2013: patients with exudative AMD, a cohort of dry AMD patients, and...
Nature.com
Orbital-selective Mott and Peierls transition in HVO
Materials displaying metal-insulator transitions (MITs) as a function of external parameters such as temperature, pressure, or composition are most intriguing from the fundamental point of view and also hold high promise for applications. Vanadium dioxide (VO2) is one of the most prominent examples of MIT having prospective applications ranging from intelligent coatings, infrared sensing, or imaging, to Mott memory and neuromorphic devices. The key aspects conditioning possible applications are the controllability and reversibility of the transition. Here we present an intriguing MIT in hydrogenated vanadium dioxide, HxVO2. The transition relies on an increase of the electron occupancy through hydrogenation on the transition metal vanadium, driving the system insulating by a hybrid of two distinct MIT mechanisms. The insulating phase observed in HVO2 with a nominal d2 electronic configuration contrasts with other rutile d2 systems, most of which are metallic. Using spectroscopic tools and state-of-the-art many-body electronic structure calculations, our investigation reveals a correlation-enhanced Peierls and a Mott transition taking place in an orbital-selective manner cooperate to stabilize an insulating phase. The identification of the hybrid mechanism for MIT controlled by hydrogenation opens the way to radically design strategies for future correlated oxide devices by controlling phase reversibly while maintaining high crystallinity.
Nature.com
Genetic abnormalities in fetal congenital heart disease with aberrant right subclavian artery
Fetal aberrant right subclavian artery (ARSA) is a relatively common sonographic finding. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is the most common structural abnormality in patients with ARSA. We aimed to assess the prevalence of genetic abnormalities, particularly sequence variants, in fetuses with CHD and ARSA. By clinical phenotyping and genomic sequencing, we retrospectively reviewed all fetuses with a prenatal diagnosis of CHD combined with ARSA at a single center. As a result, we identified 30 fetuses with ARSA combined with CHD, with conotruncal anomalies being the most common (n"‰="‰12, 40%), followed by left ventricular outflow tract obstruction (n"‰="‰6, 20%) and atrioventricular septal defects (n"‰="‰6, 20%). Overall, 18 (60%) cases had a genetic diagnosis. Copy number variation sequencing analysis identified six (20%) fetuses with aneuploidy and seven (23%) with pathogenic copy-number variants. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) analysis of the remaining 17 cases revealed diagnostic genetic variants in five (29%) cases, indicating that the diagnostic yield of WES for the entire cohort was 17% (5/30). Our findings reveal the high burden of genetic abnormalities in fetal CHD with ARSA. Single-gene disorders contribute substantially to the genetic etiology of fetal CHD with ARSA.
Nature.com
Transcriptomic plasticity of the hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre of the Arabian dromedary camel
Water conservation is vital for life in the desert. The dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius) produces low volumes of highly concentrated urine, more so when water is scarce, to conserve body water. Two hormones, arginine vasopressin and oxytocin, both produced in the supraoptic nucleus, the core hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre, are vital for this adaptive process, but the mechanisms that enable the camel supraoptic nucleus to cope with osmotic stress are not known. To investigate the central control of water homeostasis in the camel, we first build three dimensional models of the camel supraoptic nucleus based on the expression of the vasopressin and oxytocin mRNAs in order to facilitate sampling. We then compare the transcriptomes of the supraoptic nucleus under control and water deprived conditions and identified genes that change in expression due to hyperosmotic stress. By comparing camel and rat datasets, we have identified common elements of the water deprivation transcriptomic response network, as well as elements, such as extracellular matrix remodelling and upregulation of angiotensinogen expression, that appear to be unique to the dromedary camel and that may be essential adaptations necessary for life in the desert.
Nature.com
Contactless manipulation of mixed phase fluids in liquid crystal polymer microtubes assisted with light-driven vortex
Smart channels that manipulate liquid motion by anisotropic shape changes represent a promising candidate to construct microfluidics for biochemical analysis. However, the existing systems fail to provide a platform for solid exchange mediums to interact with multiple liquid phases, which is a universal technique to effectively extract, enrich, and precisely detect biomarkers. Herein, a combined photo/magnetic control strategy of mixed phase fluids, which integrates the contactless operations of suspending, depositing, and even separating, is reported for the first time based on a trilayer microtube consisting of a flexible supporting layer, photodeformable liquid crystal polymer, and hydrophilic blocking layer. The asymmetric photodeformation of the liquid crystal polymer generates an internal vortex in the microtube to homogenously disperse solid exchange mediums into various aqueous moving droplets and to enable efficient purification and enrichment of the target biomarkers. A newly constructed homemade portable protein analyzer guided by the combined photo/magnetic control strategy features the advantages of a short detection time (20"‰min), trace sample consumption (5"‰Î¼L), and a low detection limit (1"‰Î¼g"‰mLâˆ’1).
Nature.com
Estimation of fine particulate matter in an arid area from visibility based on machine learning
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. The absence of air pollution monitoring networks makes it difficult to assess historical fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exposures for countries in the areas, such as Kuwait, which are severe impacted by desert dust and anthropogenic pollution. Objective. We constructed an...
Nature.com
Clinical and molecular characterization of primary hyperoxaluria in Egypt
Primary hyperoxaluria (PH) is an autosomal recessive disorder of oxalate metabolism caused by pathogenic variants in either of three genes (AGXT, GRHPR or HOGA1). The study aimed at characterizing the clinical phenotypes as well as the genotypic spectrum of PH in Egypt. We screened 25 Egyptian patients suspected of PH for the three responsible genes by Sanger sequencing. We diagnosed 20 patients from 18 unrelated families, in which the natural history, family history, clinical features and genotypes were evaluated. PH patients were 15 males and 5 females ranging in age from 4Â months to 31Â years (median 8Â years). Fifteen families were consanguineous (83%) and familial clustering was reported in six families (33%). Pathogenic variants in all 40 alleles were in AGXT, with none detected in GRHPR or HOGA1. We detected two novel pathogenic variants c.166-1_172dupGATCATGG (p.Asp58Glyfs*65) and c.766delC (p.Gln256fs*16) and seven previously reported variants in our cohort. This is the first study reporting the genotype of a considerable number of PH1 patients from Egypt. Our detected variants in the AGXT gene could form the basis for future genetic counseling and prenatal diagnosis in Egypt and surrounding populations.
Nature.com
Femtosecond tunable solitons up to 4.8 Â Âµm using soliton self-frequency shift in an InF fiber
A tunable ultrashort soliton pulse source reaching up to 4.8Â Âµm is demonstrated based on a 2.8Â Âµm femtosecond fiber laser coupled to a zirconium fluoride fiber amplifier followed by a small core indium fluoride fiber. This demonstration is extending by 300Â nm the long wavelength limit previously reported with soliton self-frequency shift (SSFS) sources based on fluoride fibers. Our experimental and numerical investigation highlighted the spectral dynamics associated with the generation of highly redshifted pulses in the mid-infrared using SSFS enhanced by soliton fission. This study is intended at providing a better understanding of the potential and limitations of SSFS based tunable femtosecond fiber sources in the 3"“5 Â Âµm spectral range.
Nature.com
Optimal selective floor cleaning using deep learning algorithms and reconfigurable robot hTetro
Floor cleaning robots are widely used in public places like food courts, hospitals, and malls to perform frequent cleaning tasks. However, frequent cleaning tasks adversely impact the robot's performance and utilize more cleaning accessories (such as brush, scrubber, and mopping pad). This work proposes a novel selective area cleaning/spot cleaning framework for indoor floor cleaning robots using RGB-D vision sensor-based Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) network, deep learning algorithms, and an optimal complete waypoints path planning method. In this scheme, the robot will clean only dirty areas instead of the whole region. The selective area cleaning/spot cleaning region is identified based on the combination of two strategies: tracing the human traffic patterns and detecting stains and trash on the floor. Here, a deep Simple Online and Real-time Tracking (SORT) human tracking algorithm was used to trace the high human traffic region and Single Shot Detector (SSD) MobileNet object detection framework for detecting the dirty region. Further, optimal shortest waypoint coverage path planning using evolutionary-based optimization was incorporated to traverse the robot efficiently to the designated selective area cleaning/spot cleaning regions. The experimental results show that the SSD MobileNet algorithm scored 90% accuracy for stain and trash detection on the floor. Further, compared to conventional methods, the evolutionary-based optimization path planning scheme reduces 15% percent of navigation time and 10% percent of energy consumption.
Nature.com
Recurrent febrile seizures and serum cytokines: a controlled follow-up study
The role of cytokines in the pathogenesis of febrile seizures (FSs) is unclear, and information regarding cytokine production outside of FS episodes is scarce. In our controlled follow-up study of patients with FSs, we compared the levels of 12 serum cytokines after the patients' first FSs, during febrile episodes without FSs, after recurrent FSs, during healthy periods after FSs, and between patients and controls.
Nature.com
Targeting non-coding RNA family members with artificial endonuclease XNAzymes
Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) offer a wealth of therapeutic targets for a range of diseases. However, secondary structures and high similarity within sequence families make specific knockdown challenging. Here, we engineer a series of artificial oligonucleotide enzymes (XNAzymes) composed of 2'-deoxy-2'-fluoro-Î²-D-arabino nucleic acid (FANA) that specifically or preferentially cleave individual ncRNA family members under quasi-physiological conditions, including members of the classic microRNA clusterÂ miR-17~92 (oncomiR-1) and the Y RNA hY5. We demonstrate self-assembly of three anti-miR XNAzymes into a biostable catalytic XNA nanostructure, which targets the cancer-associated microRNAs miR-17, miR-20a and miR-21. Our results provide a starting point for the development of XNAzymes as a platform technology for precision knockdown of specific non-coding RNAs, with the potential to reduce off-target effects compared with other nucleic acid technologies.
Nature.com
Optical coherence tomography-in situ and high-speed 3D imaging for laser materials processing
Exploiting Fourier-domain optical coherence tomography, a high-speed and real-time inspection of multi-photon 3D laser printing has been reported. We expect that this technique can be further extended to single shot compressive 3D imaging for studying the ultrafast dynamics of laser-matter interaction. Femtosecond lasers are essential tools for micro/nanoscale surface patterning1,...
Nature.com
Accumulation of mutations in antibody and CD8 T cell epitopes in a B cell depleted lymphoma patient with chronic SARS-CoV-2 infection
Antibodies against the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) can drive adaptive evolution in immunocompromised patients with chronic infection. Here we longitudinally analyze SARS-CoV-2 sequences in a B cell-depleted, lymphoma patient with chronic, ultimately fatal infection, and identify three mutations in the spike protein that dampen convalescent plasma-mediated neutralization of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, four mutations emerge in non-spike regions encoding three CD8 T cell epitopes, including one nucleoprotein epitope affected by two mutations. Recognition of each mutant peptide by CD8 T cells from convalescent donors is reduced compared to its ancestral peptide, with additive effects resulting from double mutations. Querying public SARS-CoV-2 sequences shows that these mutations have independently emerged as homoplasies in circulating lineages. Our data thus suggest that potential impacts of CD8 T cells on SARS-CoV-2 mutations, at least in those with humoral immunodeficiency, warrant further investigation to inform on vaccine design.
Nature.com
Diagnosis and treatment patterns of Peyronie's disease among different racial, ethnic, and regional groups in the Veterans Affairs healthcare system
International Journal of Impotence Research (2022)Cite this article. Peyronie's Disease, which is known to have racial/ethnic disparities in the general population, has never been studied in the veteran population. We compared the diagnosis and treatment rates for Peyronie's Disease among United States veterans of various racial-ethnic backgrounds at Veterans Affairs medical centers, which are equal-access systems. We queried the Veterans Affair Informatics and Computing Infrastructure to identify 17,647 Peyronie's Disease patients in the United States by ICD-9 or ICD-10 code between 2015"“2020. We assessed demographic characteristics, clinical characteristics, Veterans Affairs facility information, and treatment patterns. Racial-ethnic demographics of veterans with Peyronie's Disease were 71.4% White, 15.4% Black, 5.8% Hispanic, 1.6% Native American, 0.3% Asian, and 5.4% unknown. Treatment rate was 13.6% overall, 13.6% of Whites (ref), 14.3% of Blacks (p"‰="‰0.2985), 13.5% of Hispanics (p"‰="‰0.9205), 9.1% of Asians (p"‰="‰0.3319), 16.7% of Native Americans (p"‰="‰0.1406), and 9.6% of unknown (p"‰="‰0.0041). White patients were more likely to receive injectional therapy and less likely to undergo surgery than Black patients. Peyronie's Disease patients at Veterans Affairs facilities are treated at the same rate, indicating that equal-access healthcare systems may mitigate racial-ethnic disparities. Further research is necessary to account for differences in disease severity and Veterans Affairs surgeon availability.
