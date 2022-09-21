ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerns grow for Golden Gate Estates residents as flooding problem worsens

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — If you are driving through 48th Avenue Northeast in Golden Gates Estates, you may have to brace yourself for some serious flooding.

Tessa Le Roux said when she moved to Golden Gate Estates two years ago, she didn’t have this flooding problem, but in the last two weeks, it’s gotten out of control.

She said her family is trying to make the best of it by wakeboarding, but their patience is running dry. Especially after a few alligator sightings!

Right across the street, Herminio Junior can’t even walk up to his home. He has to wade over.

“There is a lot of children that actually go out with their bicycles all the way to the stop street for the bus, and they can’t even get on the bus because the water is all over the place,” said Le Roux.

We’ve had more than 17 inches of rain in the past 30 days. That’s more than 200 percent of the normal amount for the area.

Le Roux said her home is on the waiting list for the trenches to get opened nearby but doesn’t think her home will make it if we get a big storm.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

