Cleveland, OH

MetroHealth Systems names their new President and CEO

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Airica Steed was named the new president and CEO of The MetroHealth System Thursday morning. Board members said Dr. Steed was chosen after a nationwide search. Dr. Steed, who is currently Vice President/System Chief Operating Officer of Sinai Chicago Health System and President of Mount...
Marcus & Millichap sells 166,524-square-foot healthcare facility in Ohio

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of the Cleveland Clinic Southpark Center, a 166,524-square-foot net-leased property in Strongsville, Ohio. The asset sold for $15.9 million. Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was a national REIT based in Ohio.
Cleveland school board wanted to extend contract of outgoing CEO Eric Gordon months ago, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The board of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was ready in April to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract – months before his eventual announcement that he would be stepping down after this school year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com on condition of anonymity.
Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else

Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.
Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders

CLEVELAND, Ohio—As Cleveland law firms struggle with low diversity rates, the Case Western Reserve University School of Law on Monday announced the launch of a continuing education program that offers a free curriculum for local business leaders and practicing lawyers seeking to bolster their credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion.
3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Lorain Public Library System announces new board member

Ramirez will be filling the term originally belonging to Col. Keith Belanger, who left the Board prior to his term ending due to moving out of the service district. Ramirez’s term will expire December 31, 2024. “We are very fortunate to have Melissa Perez Ramirez serve on the Lorain...
Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame

Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!

Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
