Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth Systems names their new President and CEO
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Airica Steed was named the new president and CEO of The MetroHealth System Thursday morning. Board members said Dr. Steed was chosen after a nationwide search. Dr. Steed, who is currently Vice President/System Chief Operating Officer of Sinai Chicago Health System and President of Mount...
Cleveland Scene honors 3News for 'Best Local News Station,' and other individual awards in 'Best of Cleveland 2022'
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 22, 2021. On Wednesday, Cleveland Scene released its annual "Best of Cleveland" awards. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 166,524-square-foot healthcare facility in Ohio
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of the Cleveland Clinic Southpark Center, a 166,524-square-foot net-leased property in Strongsville, Ohio. The asset sold for $15.9 million. Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was a national REIT based in Ohio.
Cleveland school board wanted to extend contract of outgoing CEO Eric Gordon months ago, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The board of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was ready in April to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract – months before his eventual announcement that he would be stepping down after this school year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com on condition of anonymity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland to Dublin Direct Flights Coming Soon
City Council to introduce legislation Monday providing incentive to Aer Lingus
CLE candy giant explains truth behind sweets shortage
Is there a candy shortage in 2022? FOX 8 goes to the experts.
cleveland19.com
Nearly 1,000 employees to be laid off as part of St. Vincent restructuring, state filings say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Documents filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reveals nearly 1,000 St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees will be laid off as part of the health system’s massive restructuring. As part of the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act (WARN), St. Vincent...
What will it take for Cleveland to get an airport that’s not a pit?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks at the very bottom among mid-sized airports in the U.S., according to a recent national survey of customers by J.D. Power. We’re talking about the crowded terminal, expensive food, dirty bathrooms and shortage of parking at Cleveland’s aging airport, on Today in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Scene
Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.
Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders
CLEVELAND, Ohio—As Cleveland law firms struggle with low diversity rates, the Case Western Reserve University School of Law on Monday announced the launch of a continuing education program that offers a free curriculum for local business leaders and practicing lawyers seeking to bolster their credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion.
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
However, pizza doesn't quite love me back due to a little thing I have called lactose intolerance. Nonetheless, I often eat pizza, and I definitely eat it more often than I should.
Sweet surprise: Kristi Capel’s new addition
A sweet addition has been added to the FOX 8 family!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Avon man part of marijuana business that swindled investors out of $14 million, SEC says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Avon man is one of two people accused of running a marijuana business that swindled investors out of some $14 million, according to a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pure Organic Entities’ chief operating officer, Sean K. Williams of Avon, and the...
Where have all the nurses gone? The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My mom has been a registered nurse since she was 19 years old, and now she’s among the 19% of RN’s who are 65 or older. The number of nurses...
Riverfront townhouse like the one featured in ‘Draft Day’ listed at under $1.5M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’ve been to the Emerald Necklace Marina, you’ve seen them. If you’ve seen the film “Draft Day” starring Kevin Costner, you’ve seen them. But how would you like to live in one of those modern townhomes overlooking the Rocky River?
laprensanewspaper.com
Lorain Public Library System announces new board member
Ramirez will be filling the term originally belonging to Col. Keith Belanger, who left the Board prior to his term ending due to moving out of the service district. Ramirez’s term will expire December 31, 2024. “We are very fortunate to have Melissa Perez Ramirez serve on the Lorain...
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
chuh.org
Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame
Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
mhscardinalnation.org
The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!
Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
Comments / 0