Des Moines, IA

Des Moines councilperson Indira Sheumaker pays panhandling fine

By Jason Clayworth
 2 days ago
A $95 ticket issued to someone panhandling in Des Moines was paid by donations raised by Councilperson Indira Sheumaker, she tweeted Sunday.

  • At least four people donated via Venmo, online records show.

State of play : Sheumaker's announcement follows a meeting last week in which multiple DSM business owners asked for help in dealing with problems associated with people experiencing homelessness.

  • The ticket was issued near the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road under an ordinance intended to protect pedestrian safety , DSM Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Monday.
  • Axios requested a copy of the citation but details about the incident have not been made available.

Of note : Sheumaker didn't say how much money was collected but said the goal was exceeded.

  • Additional proceeds will be transferred to cash and handed out to others asking for help, she wrote.

Des Moines, IA
Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

