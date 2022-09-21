The City of Osage Beach has confirmed a sewage overflow which made its way on Wednesday to the lake in the area of the Grand Glaize bridges. City Administrator Jeana Woods says it was an “all-hands-on-deck” response involving city officials, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency, the Osage Beach Fire District and the Department of Natural Resources. It’s not immediately known how much sewage reached the lake but Woods does also say that a sinkhole discovered in the area is likely the cause of the overflow problem which, for the time being, has been mitigated by the initial response. The situation, likely cause and other details will continue to be looked at with further updates expected to be released by the city. The overflow did not affect any service to residents and businesses.

