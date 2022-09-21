ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Saucy questions with Des Moines' Chuck Offenburger and Mary Riche

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021D5s_0i49DoSb00

Today's "Saucy Questions" go to two 70-something widowers who got hitched this month after a nearly 50-year friendship: Chuck Offenburger and Mary Riche.

State of play : Offenburger is the Des Moines Register's former "Iowa Boy" columnist. Riche is a retired psychotherapist.

  • They have homes in DSM and Jefferson and publish news or opinion on their website .

🥵 Q: Mary, you didn't know until a few months ago that your "personal Plan B" as a septuagenarian would include love and marriage. How are you sure this thing between you two ain't just hormones?

A: "It is about hormones. No further comment."

☝️ Q: Chuck, decades ago Mary's mom would send you story ideas. Do you think she was trying to set you up?

A: "In retrospect, I hope so and I should have paid attention."

🎤 Q: You sing together and have cute pet names for each other. Can we anticipate an upcoming album from " Darlin' & Puddin '"?

A: "The requests are pouring in after our memorable debut at the Offenburger family reunion.

  • We're planning to add another song to our current playlist of two songs with rehearsals to start soon."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]

Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Italian meatballs on the menu

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Home Touch Kitchen: Des Moines' new Afro-Soul food restaurant

Home Touch Kitchen is the culinary soundtrack to owner Nathan Bohn's life.The restaurant features homemade Afro-Soul food.State of play: Bohn was born in Liberia and, at the age of 12, fled the civil war to Côte d'Ivoire, the French-speaking country in West Africa.His family ultimately migrated to Ghana, where he worked in restaurants and completed high school in an English speaking refugee camp.He immigrated to the United States in 2001, moving from Pennsylvania to Des Moines about a decade later to join family.Zoom in: In recent years, Bohn used a commercial kitchen in West Des Moines to prepare and sell...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Fire Department mourns loss of longtime member

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire engineer Craig Kern suffered a sudden medical emergency while at his home on Wednesday, the department said on social media. Kern was a 32-year veteran of the fire department. In...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend

With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Friendship#The Des Moines Register
KCCI.com

Des Moines plastic surgeon settles allegations of false billing

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines plastic surgeon has now settled allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims. The Department of Justice said from 2013 to 2020, Dr. Ronald Bergman submitted multiple inappropriate claims for payment. The government reports that Bergman wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Creston woman says "(Weight) came off in places I struggled with for years" | Paid Content

Paid Content | After struggling with weight loss for years, Creston, Iowa's Tammy Stuart turned to Dr. Vince Hassel and his ChiroThin weight loss program. Tammy says: "It was amazing how (the weight) came off and it came off in places that I've struggled with for years" (hips, arms, belly, lower back). She said she can definitely feel it in her body and over all good health. "I was able to fit into my old wardrobe...which was a wonderful feeling!" she said with a smile! Tammy has lost about 25 pounds and feels great. These results are TYPICAL and Dr. Hassel can help you through the program no matter where you are located! Contact Dr. Vince Hassel and get started on the ChiroThin Weight Loss Program and get ready to loose that stubborn weight and feel great! Visit www.weightlossindesmoines.com.
CRESTON, IA
KIMT

Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

West Des Moines Police Issue Bobcat Sighting Advisory

(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are putting out an advisory about the bobcat sightings in the area. They say it is confirmed as a wild bobcat, and is not domesticated. Bobcats are native to the area and are not a threat, but they advise not to approach the bobcat, and don't feed it. Police say they talked to the Department of Natural Resources about the bobcat sightings, and they won't trap and move the cat because it is a native animal. It will eventually migrate out of the area.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Polk County and Iowa consider sharing morgue space

Morgue space and forensic pathologists could share resources under ongoing discussions between Polk County and Iowa's state medical examiners, county administrator John Norris tells Axios. Why it matters: It could help both governments create more efficiency among staff and reduce future expenses linked with updating or building new exam areas.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa couple returns home to recover after hot air balloon crash

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Iowa couple is still recovering nearly two months after a hot air balloon crash. Rich and Irene Wheeldon were badly burned when the hot air balloon they were riding in hit a power line and caught fire. It happened during Indianola's National Balloon Classic.  . After...
INDIANOLA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines to launch a new lead pipe abatement program

Roughly 20,000 metro homes have lead water pipes that will cost upwards of $200 million to replace, according to estimates from Des Moines Water Works (DMWW) provided to Axios last week.Why it matters: Lead is destructive to human health and it can leach from pipes into water systems.Even low-level exposures can negatively affect a child's IQ, behavior and academic achievement, according to the CDC.State of play: Iowa has among the highest estimated rate of children — 76% of kids under 6 — with lead detected in their blood, according to a study published last year by JAMA Pediatrics.The primary source...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation

As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
BOONE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy