newyorkupstate.com

Haunted houses in Upstate NY: 22 best Halloween attractions to make you scream

What are the best haunted houses in Upstate New York? 2022 Halloween attractions from Buffalo and Rochester to Syracuse and Albany (and everywhere in between) include spooky hayrides, bone-chilling trails of terror, scream parks thrills and truly terrifying zombie zip-lining. There are plenty of real-life haunted places across the region,...
WHEC TV-10

House of Mercy parts with founder over “Irreconcilable Differences” and aims to reopen on Nov. 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A month after a terrifying murder, the House of Mercy announced that it hopes to re-open on November 1 but it comes with a big change in leadership. In the meantime, there will be facility upgrades and serious training for staff. News10NBC was able to get in contact with the chair of the board, but he was not available for an on-camera interview.
Business
City
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?

Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
WHEC TV-10

Event at a Fairport railroad crossing educated drivers about rail safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s National Rail Safety week. The nonprofit organization New York Operation Lifesaver held the “wear red for safety” event at a Fairport railroad crossing on Friday morning. The event is aimed at educating drivers and pedestrians on the importance of caution around railroad...
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday to kick off the first phase of the city’s “Buy the Block” program. Project leaders say they want to uplift and strengthen various neighborhoods in the city, by building up to 100 affordable family homes. […]
WHEC TV-10

Rochester hosts conference to discuss creating affordable housing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester hosted the annual conference of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing on Wednesday. Policymakers, advocates, and developers discussed the housing shortage and the preservation and creation of affordable housing units. The conference also discussed Rochester specifically. Mayor Malik Evans talked to News10NBC about...
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Economy
cstoredecisions.com

New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.

Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
WHEC TV-10

Car crashes into Premier Pastry bakery on South Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An SUV slammed into the bakery Premier Pastry on South Avenue in Rochester on Friday afternoon. You can see the vehicle hit the front of the bakery, damaging some of the brick wall. Wedding cakes are inside. Premier Pastry is a classic bakeshop specializing in custom special-occasion cakes, plus cookies, cupcakes, and tarts.
iheart.com

Fringe Festival Favorite Returns to Rochester This Weekend

A Fringe Festival favorite from 2012 and 2013 is back in Rochester this weekend. Free performances by vertical dance company Bandaloop will close out this year's festival tonight and tomorrow evenings. The performers will dance on the side of the 21-story Five Star Plaza building -- with prime viewing from...
rochesterfirst.com

House of Mercy announces date for reopening, cuts ties with founder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy announced that they have scheduled the re-opening of the homeless shelter for November 1 after a fatal attack that took place there on August 7. Shelter officials said that the delay in reopening will allow them to implement new safety upgrades...
WHEC TV-10

Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting in Amherst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Rochester pleaded guilty on Friday to a shooting in the town of Amherst involving a local teenager. The 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year-old with a rifle, paralyzing him. It happened back in July 2021. He is not being identified by the Erie...
CITY News

Street Beat brings party vibes, hip-hop culture to Rochester Fringe

The popular hip-hop dance competition features slick moves while promoting vibrant and diverse cultures in the community. Street Beat is popping, locking, and breakdancing its way to the Rochester Fringe Festival for the seventh year, on Sept. 24 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The annual dance-off invites crews of three to compete in preliminary trials leading up to bracket-style dance battles. ...
