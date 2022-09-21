Jamestown Mall holds open forum about future changes

ST. LOUIS – Possible future redevelopment options for the old Jamestown Mall in North County are again in the spotlight.

Outside the old vacant mall, locals can see boards are still up over the entrances. The site remains an eyesore as plans are discussed about what might come to the area at some point in the future.

A second public forum was held Wednesday night as part of the Jamestown Mall Market Analysis and Feasibility Study. The first one was held back in June. At Wednesday night’s event, people were able to talk with officials and offer their input on three potential redevelopment scenarios for the 145 acre site.

There were initially six possibilities being discussed, but those have now been narrowed down to three, which are now undergoing final analysis. Two of the options focus more on residential housing, with the second option also including senior housing and offices. The third possibility is an agricultural and technology annex.

The St. Louis County Port Authority now owns the former Jamestown Mall. That agency is currently overseeing environmental remediation of the mall site and preparing demolition and grading plans.

We spoke with a resident who lives nearby and came out for the open house.

“Right now I’m just looking forward to seeing something torn down out there cause it’s an eyesore,” neighbor James Clay said. “So when I pass by there and I see people working, I say that’s some hope right there. I’m primarily interested in senior housing as I’m getting to be more senior. So looking for some up scale senior housing that’s in this area.”

Organizers said whatever happens is a long term project and is still about ten years away from completion.

You can still offer input on the options through October 7 here . A final report is due out sometime this fall.

