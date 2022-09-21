Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
New Homeless Shelter Construction Plans Approved By Jamestown Officials
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown have been approved by local officials. The City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission okayed the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street on Tuesday. Chautauqua Opportunities first presented the project during a Jamestown City...
wrfalp.com
[LISTEN] Community Matters – City Council Public Forum – September 22, 2022
The Jamestown City Council held a public forum on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Christ First United Methodist Church in Jamestown. We bring you the proceedings here.
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
Jemal to develop Burns Building apartments on Ellicott, East Huron streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal is moving forward with his vision is to create the Electric District, mostly on Ellicott Street, from Genesee Street south to Broadway to include 600 apartments, offices, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail. Jemal wants to demolish a vacant, three-story building at 348 Ellicott...
buffalorising.com
Infilling: 157 Weiss Street
Property owners Paulette and Steven Heather are seeking approval to construct a single-family home at 157 Weiss Street in Kaisertown. The two-story residence would be constructed on a 3,000 square foot (30’ x 100’) lot where a previous residence was destroyed by fire. The residence requires three variances:
wrfalp.com
Wells Enterprises in Dunkirk to Lay Off Over 300 Employees
Wells Enterprises in Dunkirk has plans to lay off over 300 employees by end of the year. According to the WARN notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor, the ice cream and frozen dessert company cited “economic reasons” for why it’s letting go 319 employees from the Dunkirk facility by December 31.
wrfalp.com
NYS Cannabis Control Board Adopts Regulations Allowing for Medical Marijuana Home Growing
The new medical home-grow regulations will allow medical cannabis patients to grow up to six plants. Caregivers can grow for a maximum of four patients, or up to 12 plants. The regulations also say landlords may not refuse to lease to patients, or penalize them for legally growing weed. The...
chautauquatoday.com
Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on Bindics homicide case
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on the Yolanda Bindics homicide case and investigators are asking for assistance from the public. On Tuesday, August 10, 2004, the homicide victim was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store, located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown at approximately 8:10 pm.
Village of Mayville passes community cat ordinance, local sanctuary continues work to reduce feral population
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Mayville has taken a new step to try and get its feral cat population under control, as efforts by a local animal sanctuary to trap, spay/neuter, and release adults continue. "If you're here at night you will see cats wandering everywhere," said Alisha...
Former Hamburg finance director arraigned for misusing town credit card
If convicted, Samantha Tarczynski faces a maximum of one year in jail.
Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord
CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
Former Buffalo PD detective arraigned in Lake View domestic violence incident
James R. Kaska, 50, is accused of causing a woman to fear for her physical safety on September 21, 2022, around 8:20 a.m. in Lake View, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
wrfalp.com
STOP-DWI Labor Day Campaign Results Announced
The campaign began Friday, August 19, 2022, and continued through Monday, September 5, 2022. It resulted in a total of 217 vehicle stops, 184 tickets issued and 54 arrests. This event is funded by a 2021-2022 grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and is part of a national High Visibility Engagement Campaign effort.
These Towns Have The Highest School Taxes In Erie County
As fall arrives in New York State, we begin to look forward to all of the great things that autumn has to offer us. Baseball season is starting to wrap up and football and hockey are starting to get underway. The leaves will be changing soon, and of course pumpkin spice everything is in the air.
Business owner opens new salon in Erie, after closing during pandemic
It’s a celebration in downtown Erie for one businesswoman. TLA Divine Salon officially opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The owner has more than 20 years of experience and is no stranger to owning her own business. She used to own a salon but had to close due to challenges from the pandemic. Thursday, she […]
Locally owned internet service provider bringing internet to Erie County
A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced a rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.
wnynewsnow.com
Help Sought To Identify Movements Of Suspect In Jamestown Cold Case Homicide
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s cold case squad are continuing efforts to investigate the decades old homicide of a Jamestown woman, now asking for the public’s help in identifying movements of a possible suspect. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases unit provided an...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown to Hold Bulk Trash, Electronics Recycling Event Saturday, Sept. 24
The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bergman Park. Broken electronics and residential bulk trash will be accepted. No tires, batteries, yard waste, liquids, or chemicals will be allowed. People will be required to provide proof of residence or property ownership in the City of...
New developments in the murder of Yolanda Bindics
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak to anyone who saw or talked with Yolanda Bindics and/or Clarence Carl Carte the night of Bindics' disappearance.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Expect higher natural gas bills in Western NY, says National Fuel spokesperson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karen Merkel, a spokesperson for National Fuel, says a customer bill for the winter heating season — which is typically from November to March — will increase significantly compared to last year. "Unfortunately, your natural gas bill is trending the same way that every...
