Jamestown, NY

New Homeless Shelter Construction Plans Approved By Jamestown Officials

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown have been approved by local officials. The City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission okayed the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street on Tuesday. Chautauqua Opportunities first presented the project during a Jamestown City...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County

Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
MEADVILLE, PA
Infilling: 157 Weiss Street

Property owners Paulette and Steven Heather are seeking approval to construct a single-family home at 157 Weiss Street in Kaisertown. The two-story residence would be constructed on a 3,000 square foot (30’ x 100’) lot where a previous residence was destroyed by fire. The residence requires three variances:
BUFFALO, NY
Wells Enterprises in Dunkirk to Lay Off Over 300 Employees

Wells Enterprises in Dunkirk has plans to lay off over 300 employees by end of the year. According to the WARN notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor, the ice cream and frozen dessert company cited “economic reasons” for why it’s letting go 319 employees from the Dunkirk facility by December 31.
DUNKIRK, NY
Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on Bindics homicide case

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on the Yolanda Bindics homicide case and investigators are asking for assistance from the public. On Tuesday, August 10, 2004, the homicide victim was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store, located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown at approximately 8:10 pm.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord

CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
CONCORD, NY
STOP-DWI Labor Day Campaign Results Announced

The campaign began Friday, August 19, 2022, and continued through Monday, September 5, 2022. It resulted in a total of 217 vehicle stops, 184 tickets issued and 54 arrests. This event is funded by a 2021-2022 grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and is part of a national High Visibility Engagement Campaign effort.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Business owner opens new salon in Erie, after closing during pandemic

It’s a celebration in downtown Erie for one businesswoman. TLA Divine Salon officially opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The owner has more than 20 years of experience and is no stranger to owning her own business. She used to own a salon but had to close due to challenges from the pandemic. Thursday, she […]
ERIE, PA
Jamestown to Hold Bulk Trash, Electronics Recycling Event Saturday, Sept. 24

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bergman Park. Broken electronics and residential bulk trash will be accepted. No tires, batteries, yard waste, liquids, or chemicals will be allowed. People will be required to provide proof of residence or property ownership in the City of...

