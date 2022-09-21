Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Related
msn.com
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
Missing Cat Reunites with Family After Using Home Doorbell Camera and Calling Out for 'Mom'
Lily the cat's clever thinking helped her return home after she went missing for four days. According to the 8-year-old cat's owner Stefanie Whitley, the feline disappeared after a move to a new home on New York's Long Island. "It felt like forever when she was missing," Whitley told PEOPLE.
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Video Shows Missing Cat Activate Owner's Doorbell Camera In Surprise Return Home
A missing cat proved she wasn’t missing after all thanks to a cordial return to her New York home. Stefanie Whitley, a Long Island woman who owns 8-year-old cat Lily, said her beloved feline went missing roughly two weeks after a recent move to Mastic Beach, WPIX-TV reported. Whitley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
topdogtips.com
Do Dogs Remember Their Puppies?
In this day in age, dog memory is still not a topic that is well known or well researched. So the question remains, do dogs remember their puppies? Or do dogs remember their parents?. Most puppies do not stay with their mother for very long. Usually, they are split up...
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Cat Steps In to 'Protect' Golden Retriever From Big Feline in Cute Video
Viewers loved the way the dog's tail began to wag when the small cat came between him and the other feline.
lovemeow.com
Cat Taken into a Rescue for Help, a Few Days Later She Brings 6 Kittens into the World
A cat arrived at a rescue for help. A few days later, she brought six kittens into the world. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, was contacted by a member of the public who needed assistance with her pregnant cat. The rescue agreed to take her into their Last Litter Program, help raise the kittens and find them homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Dog Demands for the Cat to Keep Grooming Her in Video We Can't Get Enough Of
Being in a relationship means sharing responsibilities. One might do all the cooking while the other does the dishes. Someone might be in charge of laundry and the other vacuums. It's all about giving and receiving. Although, some might receive a little more than they give and believe it or not, the same goes for animals in relationships too.
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
pethelpful.com
Lost Long Island Cat Returns Home in Hilarious and Unexpected Way
A missing pet is one of the worst things imaginable. You spend hours, days, even weeks searching for them, calling them back home and posting fliers. You would do anything to just have them safely back in your arms. At some point, all you have to do is hope they'll return because believe it or not, it can happen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
84 Kittens That Are So Cute They Are Definitely The Cat's Meow
These pictures are literally the cat's pajamas. We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share with us their most adorable cat photos, including some of the cutest kitten to cat transformations.
lovemeow.com
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
lovemeow.com
Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together
A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October
If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
Cat-hating dog becomes best friends with blind cat and it's too sweet
Self-confessed dog person, Kelsey, never expected to adopt a cat when she was working at an animal shelter, but one such feline convinced her otherwise. Bruno was diagnosed medically blind and was being treated at the animal shelter’s hospital. Unfortunately, Bruno had medical issues and suspected Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) and unlike his siblings, had not found his forever home.
sparklecat.com
Happy Therapy Cat Visit at the Children’s Hospital
I saw a lot of nice kids at the children’s hospital on this therapy cat visit. My human was at a disadvantage for the first two exam room visits. They spoke no English whatsoever, and she only speaks a smidgen of Spanish. The first kid was a young boy...
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0