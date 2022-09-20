Read full article on original website
Related
Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun
Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man is charged with inhaling toxic chemicals
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges including inhaling toxic chemicals after he was allegedly driving his vehicle while yelling and honking his horn at people in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 6, officers responded to the area of Staples...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ortley Man Pleads Guilty To Scamming Friend For Six Figures
TOMS RIVER – A man faces prison time for ripping off his friend in the amount of $230,000. John Hammond, 70, of Ortley Beach, pled guilty to Theft by Deception, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced. The State will recommend a term of seven years in prison and he will have to pay back the money.
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter For Killing N.J. Soccer Star, Victim's Family Begs Judge to Reject Deal
The mother of Moussa Fofana told the judge Thursday that a 15-year sentence for the killer would give her "nightmares" The mother of a high school soccer star killed last summer in suburban New Jersey begged a judge this week to reject a plea deal offered to the person who admitted killing the teen. However, the plea deal was approved, and Yohan Hernandez, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon on Thursday while appearing in a Newark courtroom. In...
N.J. postal workers who stole benefit payments from mail sentenced to prison
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
Man allegedly spits on police, threatened to kill officers in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested after police say he spat on the police and threatened to kill the officers. On September 21, officers responded to the area of Park Ave and Court Street for an out of control man who had just left a local business, police said.
Can You Identify Him? Man Wanted for Robbing Bank in Atco, NJ
Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for robbing a bank in Camden County Thursday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Waterford Township Police Chief Dan Cormaney say Truist Bank at 249 White Horse Pike in Atco was hit just before 4:30 PM. According to police,...
Men stole more than $500K, zip-tied workers in N.J. armed robbery spree, feds say
Two New York City men face federal charges in a three-state crime spree that included robbing New Jersey check cashing businesses at gunpoint, zip-tying employees and stealing more than $578,000, authorities said Thursday. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were ordered to remain in...
Man suffers laceration over eye in Jersey City dispute
A man suffered a laceration over his left eye in a dispute with another man on Bramhall Avenue Thursday night. The incident, in which a knife was used, occurred just before 10 p.m. on Bramhall between Sackett and Seidler streets, police said in radio transmissions. Police had one person in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The amount of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community as well as the Jersey Shore and state of New Jersey as a whole for years now has been mind numbing.
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of threatening person with knife in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged earlier this month after he was allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Flemington Borough. On September 9, police responded to Hunter Hills Apartments for a man threating the caller with a knife. Police arrived and found Elvin Cantarero-Giron standing outside of the apartment, police said.
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
Shocking Long Valley, NJ Shooting Detailed on 48 Hours TV Show
A chilling true crime case took place in our state. It's always unnerving to hear of shocking crimes happening in your own backyard. It's even more intense when these stories make national news and become the subject of crime shows. One example of this, is the story of the shooting...
Robber with 17 previous convictions gets 7 years in state prison
A New Jersey man with 17 prior convictions has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a Newark gas station last year. Jose Rivera and another person robbed the attendant of $850 at a gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 18, 2021, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. His partner in the robbery has yet to be identified.
Source: Woman found dead in waters off Staten Island was from New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 65-year-old woman whose body was found in the waters off of Staten Island lived in Union Beach, N.J., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. While officials have not yet released the identification of the woman, authorities are probing a report that...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0