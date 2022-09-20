ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun

Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man is charged with inhaling toxic chemicals

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges including inhaling toxic chemicals after he was allegedly driving his vehicle while yelling and honking his horn at people in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 6, officers responded to the area of Staples...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter For Killing N.J. Soccer Star, Victim's Family Begs Judge to Reject Deal

The mother of Moussa Fofana told the judge Thursday that a 15-year sentence for the killer would give her "nightmares" The mother of a high school soccer star killed last summer in suburban New Jersey begged a judge this week to reject a plea deal offered to the person who admitted killing the teen. However, the plea deal was approved, and Yohan Hernandez, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon on Thursday while appearing in a Newark courtroom. In...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man suffers laceration over eye in Jersey City dispute

A man suffered a laceration over his left eye in a dispute with another man on Bramhall Avenue Thursday night. The incident, in which a knife was used, occurred just before 10 p.m. on Bramhall between Sackett and Seidler streets, police said in radio transmissions. Police had one person in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of threatening person with knife in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged earlier this month after he was allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Flemington Borough. On September 9, police responded to Hunter Hills Apartments for a man threating the caller with a knife. Police arrived and found Elvin Cantarero-Giron standing outside of the apartment, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Robber with 17 previous convictions gets 7 years in state prison

A New Jersey man with 17 prior convictions has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a Newark gas station last year. Jose Rivera and another person robbed the attendant of $850 at a gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 18, 2021, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. His partner in the robbery has yet to be identified.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

