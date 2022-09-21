Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy: Slain Rapper's Horrific End Revealed As Murderer Awaits Fate
Nipsey Hussle was shot 11 times on the day he was murdered outside of his clothes store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles, according to the official autopsy report. Hussle (actual name: Ermias Asghedom) received head and chest wounds. RadarOnline.com can also reveal...
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed
Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
thesource.com
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Due To Be Sentenced Today
The man convicted of murdering the late great, Nipsey Hussle is expected to be sentenced today. In July, jurors found Eric Ronald Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of Hussle along with two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm. He shot the...
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s
On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
Alleged Killers of Jam Master Jay to Face Trial in February — 21 Years After His Death
Two decades after Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay was killed, his alleged killers will finally go to trial. On Monday, a federal judge rejected the defense’s request to dismiss the case and set a trial date for early next year, according to Billboard. lawyers for the two men — — claimed that the men and asked the court to dismiss the case After the two men — Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington — were charged back in 2020 for the alleged murder, their lawyers argued that prosecutors waited too long to charge them, which caused crucial evidence to be...
Complex
Video Shows August Alsina Ignore Tory Lanez Before Rumored Fight, L.A. District Attorney’s Office Investigating
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is investigating an alleged fight that went down between August Alsina and controversial rapper Tory Lanez. “We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims,” said the District Attorney’s Office in a comment provided to Complex. “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”
Comments / 0