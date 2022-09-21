ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights Annapolis football runs past Romulus w/ PHOTO GALLERY

Two football teams sitting at 1-3 on the season battled it out on Friday, each looking to improve its standing in the Western Wayne Athletic Conference. Fresh off its first victory of the season last week at home against Redford Thurston, Dearborn Heights Annapolis went on the road to face Romulus, which on Homecoming Night was looking for a bounce-back showing after getting rolled by first-place Redford Union a week ago.
HometownLife.com

McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland

People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
Detroit News

Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder

Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
94.9 WMMQ

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
wkar.org

Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
hourdetroit.com

6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)

Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich's family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
MLive

After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
