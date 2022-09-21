Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Dearborn Press & Guide
Three late goals guide Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood past Dearborn Divine Child w/ PHOTO GALLERY
A physical match took place on the pitch Thursday night that featured the Cranbrook Kingswood Cranes and the host Divine Child Falcons. The two teams were tied inside the final five minutes of the game. From that point, the Cranes went on to score three times and came away with a 5-2 victory over the Falcons.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights Annapolis football runs past Romulus w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Two football teams sitting at 1-3 on the season battled it out on Friday, each looking to improve its standing in the Western Wayne Athletic Conference. Fresh off its first victory of the season last week at home against Redford Thurston, Dearborn Heights Annapolis went on the road to face Romulus, which on Homecoming Night was looking for a bounce-back showing after getting rolled by first-place Redford Union a week ago.
Livonia, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Livonia. The John Glenn High School - Westland football team will have a game with Franklin High School on September 22, 2022, 13:30:00. The John Glenn High School - Westland football team will have a game with Franklin High School on September 22, 2022, 15:30:00.
HometownLife.com
McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland
People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 5
The running backs on the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list have been proving impressive performance after impressive performance through the first four weeks of the season. One of the most consistently impressive running backs has been Walled Lake Western’s Darius Taylor. Committed to play for...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
RELATED PEOPLE
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
wkar.org
Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
HometownLife.com
The Hawk in Farmington Hills opens expansive, one of a kind makerspace
The new makerspace at The Hawk in Farmington Hills is full of tools for sewing, woodworking, 3D printing, graphic design and more. City officials haven't been able to find a similar community-run service and think it's unlike anything else in the country. The makerspace recently opened on the second floor...
Several Dearborn pharmacies report robbery trend
“I don’t know why it’s happening in this community specifically, but there’s a lot of pharmacies here (in the Dearborn area)," Haidar reasoned.
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
planetdetroit.org
One of Detroit’s most powerful families is displacing east side residents
Co-published with BridgeDetroit. In May, a representative for Crown Enterprises, a real estate firm owned by the Moroun family, knocked on Savannah Lewis’ door and offered her $90,000 to move out of the home she has lived in for six decades. The 92-year-old said she was given three days’...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
nbc25news.com
Three men, all above the age of 70, injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Three men have been hospitalized after a crash in Rochester Hills on Wednesday. Police ay that a woman driving a Jeep ran a red light at the corner of Adams and Avon Rd. shortly after 11:15 a.m. A 75-year-old man driving a Honda began to turn...
The Oakland Press
Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue
The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
Comments / 0