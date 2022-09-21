ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Firefighters battle house fire in west Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are working to put out a house fire in west Tulsa Wednesday morning.

Sapulpa firefighters are battling the house fire near West 61st Street and South 33rd West Avenue near Sapulpa.

The house is fully collapsed. A nearby tree also caught fire.

Firefighters did not find anybody inside the house.

Sapulpa Fire Department Battalion Chief Darren Inbody said the house has caught fire in the past is reportedly vacant.

The house is considered a total loss. cause of the fire is under investigation.

