ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Own Private Equity Firm

No longer simply a fixture of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has also built her own successful company, Skims, and has recently announced her latest venture. The Wall Street Journal reported that together with a former Carlyle Group partner, Jay Sammons, Kardashian is launching her own private equity firm in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’

Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Malibu, CA
Real Estate
City
Hidden Hills, CA
Malibu, CA
Business
City
Calabasas, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
Architectural Digest

Kim Kardashian Lists Ranch-Style Hidden Hills Home for $5.3 Million

Though Kim Kardashian famously lives in an uber-minimalist mansion with creamy white, modern interiors, that Axel Vervoordt-designed home is far from the only property she owns. The makeup mogul also has the Vincent Van Duysen-designed Calabasas condo she just put on the market for $3.5 million, the Palm Springs pad Tadao Ando is building for her, another vacation home in a secret location (Kengo Kuma is working on that home for her), and numerous additional Hidden Hills pads, one of which she just listed for $5.3 million, according to Dirt.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Barret Swatek
Person
Rande Gerber
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Kim Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite Cheat Meals Amidst Mostly Plant-Based Diet

Kim Kardashian, 41, has experimented with plant-based diets over the years, but she took such a diet seriously after watching some documentaries about it throughout the coronavirus pandemic, she revealed to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s website POOSH. In her Aug. 26 chat with the lifestyle and wellness site, she shared why living a plant-based lifestyle works for her and even detailed what her favorite cheat meals are when she decides to give herself some leniency. While the mom of four said plant-based tacos are her go-to meal, when she craves something a little naughty, she goes for something doughy. “Pizza, for sure,” she noted. “And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”
DIETS
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
In Touch Weekly

College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Kim And Kanye#Linus Realestate#Architectural Digest
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Exactly Like Mom Kris Jenner In New Sustainable Fashion Campaign

If you wanted a peek at a timeline where Kris Jenner didn’t use her business mind to establish the Kardashian-Jenner empire and pursued life as a supermodel, look no further than the images christening Kourtney Kardashian Barker as the new ambassador for boohoo. Kourtney, 43, announced the launch of her new campaign with the sustainable fashion line on Tuesday (Sept. 6), and the Poosh founder showed where she gets her good looks from. When Kourt rocks short hair, she looks like the spitting image of Kris, 66, specifically with the white dress. One couldn’t be faulted for thinking Kris had landed the ambassador role, instead of her eldest daughter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families

Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy