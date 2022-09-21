Kim Kardashian, 41, has experimented with plant-based diets over the years, but she took such a diet seriously after watching some documentaries about it throughout the coronavirus pandemic, she revealed to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s website POOSH. In her Aug. 26 chat with the lifestyle and wellness site, she shared why living a plant-based lifestyle works for her and even detailed what her favorite cheat meals are when she decides to give herself some leniency. While the mom of four said plant-based tacos are her go-to meal, when she craves something a little naughty, she goes for something doughy. “Pizza, for sure,” she noted. “And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”

