Read full article on original website
Related
Police seeking missing endangered Virginia Beach man
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.
Man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach appeared in court
A man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach in March, including a 17-year-old girl, appeared in court Friday.
Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
jamescitycountyva.gov
Police Make Arrest in Homicide
On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male, later identified as Alfred Lamont Johnson, 38-years-old James City County resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot on Sept. 3 in Norfolk dies from wounds in hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was shot several weeks ago in East Ocean View has died from his wounds in a hospital, police say. 20-year-old Gilson De Souza Peron was one of several people who were shot over the first weekend in September. Initially, there weren't many details about his case.
13newsnow.com
2 Norfolk police officers go viral for being 'hot cops'
On Facebook, the department shared pictures of officers celebrating some birthdays. The first post has more than 900 comments, and a second has more than 2,000.
1 dead, man faces second-degree murder charges after James City County shooting
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested and faces second-degree murder charges in James City County, according to police. On Sept. 13 shortly before 2 p.m., the James City County Police and Fire Departments got a call about a person who may have been shot on the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road. That's in Toano.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok
NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage from 2019 deadly NN officer-involved shooting
News 3 Investigates is getting a new look at an officer-involved shooting in Newport News from December 2019. The video in this story is graphic and may be uncomfortable to watch.
Norfolk Airport Authority faced security breach through email scheme
The Norfolk Airport Authority faced a security breach after realizing that almost $400,000 was put into a suspected fraudster’s account, according to a search warrant.
Man sentenced for ramming car into his kids' mother after custody hearing
A Norfolk man has been sentenced for ramming his SUV into the mother of his kids in the MacArthur Center parking garage last year.
Gun reportedly found on sidewalk near Norfolk elementary school
Norfolk Police dispatchers confirmed to WAVY that a gun was found on the sidewalk near Little Creek Elementary School Thursday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
Norfolk witnesses testify against man who confessed to killing 3 people
The man accused of going on a killing spree in March appeared before a Norfolk judge Thursday morning.
Man who confessed to killings in jailhouse interview to 13News Now appears in court
NORFOLK, Va. — A man accused of a killing spree and leading authorities on a days-long manhunt across Hampton Roads is in court today. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now in March, Cola Beale confessed to killing three people. In Virginia Beach, Beale faces second-degree murder charges for...
Norfolk man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 domestic assault incident at MacArthur Center
33-year-old Avion Northan was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday after ramming his SUV into the mother of his children in 2021 at the MacArthur Center.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street
MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
2 fallen Virginia Beach police officers honored with new street names
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are two newly-named streets in Virginia Beach that honor fallen law enforcement officers, according to a news release. Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Detective Jimmy Mobley and Officer William (Bill) Black died while working in a helicopter crash on July 11, 1979. Their helicopter...
Rabid raccoon captured in Newport News
The Peninsula Health District is advising the community that a captured raccoon tested positive for rabies on Friday.
WAVY News 10
Police release surveillance images following homicide on Victory Blvd.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Clifton Privott. In...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0