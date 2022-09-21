Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
TMZ.com
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Look Unbothered by Cheating Scandal
Looks like Adam Levine and his wife are on the same page when it comes to weathering the storm of cheating allegations -- they're already laughing together, even as more women come forward. Behati Prinsloo had a big smile on her face as she and Adam were out and about...
Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’
The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal
A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
Sumner Stroh Reacts to Adam Levine Denying Affair Claims: ‘Get This Man a Dictionary’
Clapping back. Sumner Stroh called out Adam Levine after he denied her claims that they had an affair during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” the Instagram model...
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Narcity
A Canadian Influencer Says Adam Levine Tried To Slide Into Her DMs & She Has Receipts
A Quebec influencer says that Adam Levine contacted her on Instagram — the latest in a string of claims from Instagram models that the married singer sent them inappropriate DMs. Instagram personality and swimwear designer Elisabeth Rioux claimed in a series of Instagram stories this week that the Maroon...
Adam Levine still set to perform in Las Vegas with Maroon 5 amid cheating scandal
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will still perform at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 as the musician battles cheating allegations. The band is currently on tour, and Levine has no plans to let the scandal stop him from performing. After Maroon 5’s performance in Las Vegas, the group is set to head overseas to Singapore in November.
Adam Levine Denied Having An Affair But Said He "Crossed" The Line With Model Sumner Stroh, After She Leaked Their Alleged DMs
"In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Sumner Stroh Appears to Slam Adam Levine After He Admits to 'Crossing Line'
The Instagram model writes, "Someone get this man a dictionary," after the Maroon 5 singer says on Instagram, "I did not have an affair."
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs
The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
Adam Levine Admits to Past Cheating in 2009 Interview: 'Nothing Worse''
"Monogamy is not in our genetic makeup," the Maroon 5 singer said.
EW.com
Adam Levine denies affair allegations but admits he 'crossed a line'
Adam Levine has addressed allegations that he had an affair while married to wife Behati Prinsloo. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the Maroon 5 frontman wrote in an Instagram Story posted Tuesday. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."
Adam Levine's alleged cheating DMs with model become viral meme
Adam Levine's alleged Instagram direct messages to a model have become the internet's latest meme, with many people both criticizing and mocking the Maroon 5 singer for being "cringe." The "Adam Levine Cheating Scandal" meme first went viral earlier this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok alleging...
