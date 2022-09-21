ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Avondale, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
KTAR.com

National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix to remain open during renovations

PHOENIX – A monthslong renovation project is scheduled begin at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on Monday. The cemetery at Cave Creek and Pinnacle roads will remain open during the refurbishment. Staff at the cemetery dedicated to military veterans expect the improvements to the information center,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend

The last weekend of September is upon us, and as fall creeps closer, so does Arizona's bustling event season. It's starting to be nice outside, so celebrate with some funnel cake at the Arizona State Fair or make the most of the final days of summer at a hot dog cookout in Gilbert. Here are five food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend, from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Helping Mesa Residents Fight Inflation One Library Card at a Time

With the valley experiencing higher than average inflation rates, according to the Consumer Price Index, Mesa Public Library offers residents a way to save money. A 2021 West Monroe poll found that the average consumer spends $273 per month on subscription services, up 15 percent from 2018. The same survey revealed that an overwhelming 89 percent of participants underestimated what they spent each month.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Parade#Dance#Antique#Carnival#Vehicles#Avondale Toyota
KTAR.com

Echo Canyon Trailhead at Camelback Mountain to close Monday for nearby roadwork

PHOENIX — The popular Echo Canyon Trailhead at Camelback Mountain will be closed to the public Monday due to a repaving project in Paradise Valley. The town will work on road improvements near the trailhead, which is located at 4925 E. McDonald Drive. The project, part of Paradise Valley’s Annual Pavement Preservation work, will repave McDonald Drive from Tatum Boulevard to Casa Blanca Drive this month.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Popular Phoenix pub Rosie McCaffrey’s to close after 20 years

PHOENIX – Central Phoenix bar-scene staple Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Restaurant and Pub will pull its final pints this weekend after 20 years, owners said. The popular pub near Seventh Street and Camelback Road will close the doors for good Saturday, Seamus McCaffrey posted the announcement on social media early this week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open

Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More

No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KTAR.com

Revitalized West Valley shopping center changes ownership in $41M deal

PHOENIX – The revitalization of a once-struggling West Valley shopping center will continue under a new owner. TriGate Capital on Wednesday announced the sale of Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company in a $41 million deal. Dallas-based TriGate had owned the 90-acre property...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
azbigmedia.com

Echo Park 303 industrial development breaks ground in Glendale

Echo Real Estate Capital, Inc. announced it has recently broken ground on Echo Park 303 – a two-building, 676,336 square foot industrial development in Glendale, Arizona. Strategically located on approximately 40 acres within the Woolf Logistics Center, Echo Park 303 is the latest addition to the thriving west valley industrial submarket that also features recently completed projects by Mark Anthony Brewing (White Claw bottling and distribution), Rauch North America (Red Bull bottling and distribution) and Ball Corporation.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New Location

More taco options are coming your way.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the love of Mexican restaurants found throughout metro Phoenix. It’s very much a blink and a new option opens up. This is great for those who absolutely love the culinary style, but it also makes it a challenge to try and pinpoint the best of the best. Sometimes, that can be accomplished by looking at which restaurants are opening secondary locations (if not more). It demonstrates, at the very least, the overall popularity of the restaurant. For one Valley location, restaurant owners are not opening their second, but their third location around town.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy