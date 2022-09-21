Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX — It’s a sports-heavy weekend in the Valley with the Diamondbacks hosting their final series of the season, the Cardinals returning home after a thrilling win and Arizona State football kicking off conference play. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix.
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Here's your guide to some fun Phoenix fall activities.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County Home and Garden Show returns to WestWorld in Scottsdale Oct. 14-16
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show will return to Scottsdale next month, offering visitors the chance to shop for home improvement and design products and services. The largest home show in the southwest kicks off Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 16 in WestWorld located at...
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.
A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix to remain open during renovations
PHOENIX – A monthslong renovation project is scheduled begin at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on Monday. The cemetery at Cave Creek and Pinnacle roads will remain open during the refurbishment. Staff at the cemetery dedicated to military veterans expect the improvements to the information center,...
Phoenix New Times
Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend
The last weekend of September is upon us, and as fall creeps closer, so does Arizona's bustling event season. It's starting to be nice outside, so celebrate with some funnel cake at the Arizona State Fair or make the most of the final days of summer at a hot dog cookout in Gilbert. Here are five food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend, from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25.
LIST: 12 Phoenix area patio, outdoor restaurant spots to enjoy fall weather
Fall is officially here! Here’s a dozen Valley places to dine outside in the Valley and take advantage of the fall weather.
SignalsAZ
Helping Mesa Residents Fight Inflation One Library Card at a Time
With the valley experiencing higher than average inflation rates, according to the Consumer Price Index, Mesa Public Library offers residents a way to save money. A 2021 West Monroe poll found that the average consumer spends $273 per month on subscription services, up 15 percent from 2018. The same survey revealed that an overwhelming 89 percent of participants underestimated what they spent each month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Echo Canyon Trailhead at Camelback Mountain to close Monday for nearby roadwork
PHOENIX — The popular Echo Canyon Trailhead at Camelback Mountain will be closed to the public Monday due to a repaving project in Paradise Valley. The town will work on road improvements near the trailhead, which is located at 4925 E. McDonald Drive. The project, part of Paradise Valley’s Annual Pavement Preservation work, will repave McDonald Drive from Tatum Boulevard to Casa Blanca Drive this month.
KTAR.com
Popular Phoenix pub Rosie McCaffrey’s to close after 20 years
PHOENIX – Central Phoenix bar-scene staple Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Restaurant and Pub will pull its final pints this weekend after 20 years, owners said. The popular pub near Seventh Street and Camelback Road will close the doors for good Saturday, Seamus McCaffrey posted the announcement on social media early this week.
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open
Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More
No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Revitalized West Valley shopping center changes ownership in $41M deal
PHOENIX – The revitalization of a once-struggling West Valley shopping center will continue under a new owner. TriGate Capital on Wednesday announced the sale of Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company in a $41 million deal. Dallas-based TriGate had owned the 90-acre property...
azbigmedia.com
Echo Park 303 industrial development breaks ground in Glendale
Echo Real Estate Capital, Inc. announced it has recently broken ground on Echo Park 303 – a two-building, 676,336 square foot industrial development in Glendale, Arizona. Strategically located on approximately 40 acres within the Woolf Logistics Center, Echo Park 303 is the latest addition to the thriving west valley industrial submarket that also features recently completed projects by Mark Anthony Brewing (White Claw bottling and distribution), Rauch North America (Red Bull bottling and distribution) and Ball Corporation.
fox10phoenix.com
Crash shuts down portion of Van Buren Street in Phoenix
Van Buren Street will be closed from 48th St. to 44th St. in Phoenix due to a crash involving a dump truck. Police say the car's driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
Valley family opens new concept: 'Frutilandia x Taqueria Factory’ in Chandler
The Garfio family opened their first Frutilandia location 16 years ago in Arizona and now they opened a new concept in Chandler called the Taqueria Factory!
KTAR.com
In water-saving effort, Scottsdale tells HOAs they can’t require overseeding
PHOENIX – When it comes to winter grass, brown is the new green in one Valley city. On Tuesday, the Scottsdale City Council approved a water-saving measure that prohibits homeowners associations from requiring members to maintain green lawns in the winter. “Tonight we passed an ordinance which prohibits HOAs...
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New Location
More taco options are coming your way.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the love of Mexican restaurants found throughout metro Phoenix. It’s very much a blink and a new option opens up. This is great for those who absolutely love the culinary style, but it also makes it a challenge to try and pinpoint the best of the best. Sometimes, that can be accomplished by looking at which restaurants are opening secondary locations (if not more). It demonstrates, at the very least, the overall popularity of the restaurant. For one Valley location, restaurant owners are not opening their second, but their third location around town.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community outraged after being told to leave
People who live in a mobile home community in the area of 12th Street and Indian School rallied at Phoenix City Hall on Sept. 22. They say they have been told to leave, but the deadline given by the property owner is just too soon. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Comments / 1