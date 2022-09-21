Two Maryland men were indicted by a grand jury in Hartford yesterday on charges of trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to a press […] The post Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO