Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO