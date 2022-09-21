Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #461 Is Another Standard Puzzle
Players shouldn't have too many difficulties with today's Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog Reveals Why Knuckles Doesn't Have a Super Form
Over the last 30 years, Sonic has used the power of the Chaos Emeralds many times to turn into Super Sonic, including in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Shadow the Hedgehog has even gotten in on the action, but for some reason, Sega has never revealed a Super form for Knuckles the Echidna. Knuckles has been closely connected to the Chaos Emeralds and Master Emerald since his introduction, but it's something we've never seen in the games. In a new episode of the TailsTube video series, Tails asks why Knuckles has never attempted to use the Master Emerald's power in a similar manner.
ComicBook
3000 Scoundrels Board Game Reveals Release Date
Unexpected Games has finally announced when its anticipated new game 3000 Scoundrels will hit stores and tabletops, and fans can get their hands on the new Wild West engine-building game on October 7th. 3000 Scoundrels allows players to customize their experience with over 3000 combinations of Scoundrels that you can hire towards your quest for victory, but you'll also need to successfully bluff your opponents and utilize your crew's special abilities in hopes that you can walk away with the win. 3000 Scoundrels retails for $49.95 and can be pre-ordered from the Asmodee online store right here, and you can find the official description below.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Iconic Logo Was Almost Scrapped
Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator John Tobias has shared a bit of history about the video game's iconic logo after recently discovering an image of the first drawing of the game's dragon icon. While the whole history lesson is worth a read for a better understanding of how it came to be, Tobias also notes that it was almost tossed at one point because his sister thought it looked like a seahorse. Yes, really.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Black Widow Outfit
Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new outfit for Black Widow based on a more recent design from the comics. The outfit in question first appeared in the 2020 Black Widow series from Marvel. That issue was penciled by Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre and written by Kelly Thompson. It's interesting to see such a recent costume added to the game, but it stands out from many of the other Black Widow designs in the game, making it a smart addition. The costume is set to arrive in the game's Marketplace on September 22nd, so fans won't have to wait long to snag it!
ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
‘The Amazing Race’ Fans React to Derek and Claire’s Backpack Strategy
Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss take a note from 'The Amazing Race' alums with their backpack strategy.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, September 23: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#461)
Trying to solve Wordle #461 for September 23, 2022, and need some help?. Happy Friday, Wordle family! We’ve made it through another work week — but have you managed to get through another week of Wordles? Let’s end the week with a bang and get today’s Wordle in just a few guesses.
Survivor 43's First Eliminated Castaway Calls [Spoiler] 'Complete Bullcrap'
The following contains spoilers from Survivor‘s Season 43 premiere. We now know who became the (un)lucky recipient of the Sonja Christopher First-Out trophy. Which is not a real thing at all. But it feels like there should be some sort of consolation prize for enduring a lengthy casting process, flying across the world, quarantining for two weeks and getting booted only three days into one’s lifelong dream. Well, if there was a Sonja-specific medal to be awarded, Survivor 43‘s Morriah Young would’ve taken the cake. In Wednesday’s season premiere, it was all kumbaya for the Baku tribe, who really seemed to connect and...
ComicBook
WCW and NJPW Legend Makes Shocking Appearance At AEW Grand Slam
Tonight's AEW Rampage kicked off with a match between the teams of Sting and Darby Allin and the House of Black, and Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart wasted no time trying to get the upper hand. They would take Sting out of the match for a while by handcuffing him, but just when it looked as if he was done, WCW and NJPW legend and current NOAH star The Great Muta would make an appearance and make the save, helping his former tag partner and nemesis Sting. You can check out his big return in the post below.
ComicBook
Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid Remake Leaker Confesses to Making Up Rumors
A prominent leaker has confessed to making up rumors about a new Silent Hill and a Metal Gear Solid remake. Despite not having made a proper AAA game in years, Konami is still one of the most talked about gaming publishers in the world. They hold the keys to some of the most beloved franchises in the industry and broke the hearts of gamers everywhere by effectively discontinuing them for the foreseeable future. It largely began when Konami canceled Silent Hills, a new entry in the franchise from Hideo Kojima. The game was scrapped following the now infamous PT demo was received to near-universal acclaim. Metal Gear Solid was also largely left by the wayside after Kojima departed from the franchise after a conflict with the publisher.
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Potential Winner Spoilers: Read At Your Own Risk
Read the leaked spoilers regarding the 'Survivor' Season 43 winner, eight of the people who make it to the merge, and the first tribe to go to tribal.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Says Season 2 Doesn't Hold Back: "Let's Pretend This Is Our Last Season"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is bringing it all to its second season. Fans got their first taste of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season during Star Trek Day in September, including the announcement that Carol Kane is taking over as the ship's new engineer following the tragic exit of the previous crewmember to hold that position. TrekMovie caught up with showrunner Henry Alonso Myers at the event to discuss what fans should expect from the upcoming season, aside from more of James T. Kirk and a crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Myers says they wanted to do more of what worked in the first season and treat this season like it could be their last.
Editing Error Leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Spoiled And Unhappy
Jeopardy! attracts viewers with the show’s engaging format and puzzling questions – or perhaps “answers” is more accurate to say. But additionally, it also lets viewers watch others compete on a national stage and see how their trivia skills measure up, all while theorizing how a match might play out. During Thursday’s game, however, an editing error gave viewers a clear look at the show’s ending – during the middle part of the game.
ComicBook
WWE Plays White Rabbit and Teases Bray Wyatt During Tonight's SmackDown
There have been several teases of the possible return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, and thanks to a cryptic date revealed during Monday's Raw many think tonight's SmackDown will feature the big return. That is only going to increase thanks to WWE's latest tease, as during a commercial break during tonight's SmackDown episode fans in the arena were treated to another White Rabbit tease, and fans were kind enough to share the footage of that tease on social media (via @Jay48565203). You can find the latest tease in the video below, and perhaps Wyatt will make his return later in the night.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Photos Reveal First Look at Aged-Up Characters After Time Jump
House of the Dragon is about to go through a major time jump in Episode 6 this week, and with that leap forward in time we will also get a whole new set of characters that will affect the course of the future in Westeros. Thanks to the House of...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Responds to Fan's Joke About Being In Town For WWE SmackDown
There's quite a bit of buzz around tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, and a major part of that buzz revolves around the possible return of Bray Wyatt to the company. Thanks to numerous teases on Monday Night Raw and social media, many are convinced that the former WWE superstar is on his way back to the company. One fan decided to have some fun with all that hype with a trolling tweet about a sighting of Wyatt in Salt Lake City, Utah, where SmackDown is being filmed tonight, but little did that fan know that Wyatt would end up chiming in on it.
ComicBook
Rings of Power: Secret Sauron Suspects Ranked
Considering his place in The Lord of the Rings mythology and how he'll certainly have a big role in The Rings of Power, fans of the franchise are still surprised that Sauron hasn't actively appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series. While we all continue to wait for Sauron to appear in some capacity, speculation has run rampant that someone we've already been introduced to in the series is actually the sorcerer and successor to Morgoth but in disguise. With five episodes of the series released so far we decided to look at the most likely suspects, ranked by who is most likely to actually be Sauron. Spoilers follow!
