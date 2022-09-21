Read full article on original website
Jay-Z’s Verse on DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Is a Master Class in Mature Lyricism
What does DJ Khaled do, exactly? It’s a question that reverberates across the past decade and a half of pop music, with a number of possible answers. He yells about who’s the best (trick question, the answer is always we); he collects famous friends; and every so often, he coaxes those friends into doing some truly inspired work, possibly by yelling at them that they’re the best. Lil Wayne on “We Takin’ Over,” Ludacris on the “I’m So Hood” remix, Drake on “I’m on One,” Rihanna on “Wild Thoughts,” Beyoncé on “Shining” — what all these performances have in common is a hyped-up feeling of belief in oneself that’s as big and bountiful as Khaled’s own. His hits are fun to listen to, and they sound like they were fun to make, too.
Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris’ Sons Form R&B Group, WanMor
Meet Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco—sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The young men have formed a new quartet known as WanMor and are the first artists to be signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions, and 300 Entertainment. “There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists. This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul and that sound remains in our DNA,” Blige expressed in a statement. “When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting...
Watch Nicki Minaj Perform Career-Spanning Video Vanguard Medley at VMAs 2022
Nicki Minaj performed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28) in Newark, New Jersey. She delivered a medley that included “Super Bass,” “Super Freaky Girl,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Anaconda,” “Chun-Li,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Moment 4 Life,” “All Things Go,” and more. The Queen rapper also co-hosted the event and received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Watch it happen below.
Architects Of G-Funk: Kokane + Cold 187um Say Dr. Dre + Eazy-E Beef Wasn't As 'Heavy' As Fans Thought
Exclusive – The Architects Of G-Funk — the new duo comprised of cousins Kokane and Above the Law founder Cold 187um — have a rich history when it comes to West Coast gangsta rap. As pioneers of the G-Funk movement, they either helped craft or contributed to a myriad of Hip Hop classics, including N.W.A’s 1991 sophomore effort N-ggaz4Life and Eazy-E’s 1993 solo effort It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa.
Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
Da Brat Gets A Heartfelt Tattoo To Honor Her Union With Wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart: 'GOD Sent Me HER'
They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, and for Da Brat that couldn’t be more true. Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt way the rapper paid tribute to her wifey while she was away!. The Chicago native recently shared on Instagram that she missed her CEO wife Jesseca...
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour
R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Freddie Gibbs Checks Akademiks, Benny The Butcher & R. Kelly In Funk Flex Freestyle
It's been a strong year for hip-hop but there are still a few more albums that are coming for the crown of album of the year. In the two years since Freddie Gibbs released Alfredo, he's earned Grammy nominations, widespread critical acclaim, and got involved in a few beefs that are seemingly fueling his competitive nature in the booth. With SSS on the way, the rapper is reminding fans that they should expect bars from him.
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Tory Lanez & August Alsina: Footage Of Tense Exchange Prior To Alleged Assault Surfaces
Footage of Tory Lanez and August Alsina’s tense exchange has surfaced, corroborating reports on what led to Tory’s alleged assault on Alsina. The video, uploaded by comedian SkinBone on Monday (September 19), shows the two artists crossing paths backstage at Rip Michaels’ Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour in Chicago on Saturday (September 17), where Alsina claims Tory sucker punched him.
Actress Taylour Paige Is Engaged!
After a split from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams, one many didn't know about, the rising star has found love again and is headed to the altar. People keeping their relationships low-key and then popping up engaged (or in some cases, already married) has been a thing for some time now. Taylour Paige is the latest star to surprise everyone by sharing that she’s getting ready to say “I do.” The actress uploaded an image of herself with her arms wrapped around her fiancé. And while we don’t get to see his face, we do get a clear view of her engagement rock.
Lupe Fiasco Breaks Down JAY-Z's 'GOD DID' Verse, Says It's 'Absolutely Not' His Best
EXCLUSIVE – Lupe Fiasco has shared his thoughts on JAY-Z‘s much lauded “GOD DID” verse, explaining that the Brooklyn legend’s catalog is too deep for the DJ Khaled feature to be considered among his best. Speaking to HipHopDX, the Chicago rapper prefaced his opinion about...
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Saucy Santana, the Explosive ‘Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist’ Nominee
Saucy Santana has been affectionately referred to as the unofficial third member of City Girls, but the social media personality is now stepping into his own lane as a musical artist, rapping sex-positive lyrics and encouraging inclusivity among all creeds. Though his career is relatively new, the hard work is already paying off. Santana has had several viral moments, worked with some of the industry’s brightest stars, and has released club anthems back to back, including his viral hit song “Material Girl” and “Booty.”
