ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

North Carolina woman vanished into thin air in 2019: where is Tonita Brooks?

By Angela Taylor
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqEaJ_0i499F0d00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Each year more than 10,000 people are reported missing to the North Carolina Center For Missing Persons.

In 2019, 46-year-old Tonita Michelle Brooks of Durham was added to that list.

Her case has not received much more attention because it seems as though she vanished into thin air.

You see, Brooks is no stranger to the east Durham area.

Woman accused of kidnapping driver on I-40 involved in shootout with North Carolina trooper

She is so well known, even Corporal Green of the Durham Police Department recognizes her.

“I would actually see her myself going to and from work,” Cpl. Green said. “I travel using Liberty Street, and also Holloway Street, so I would see her a few times a week.”

Brooks is disabled and walks with a limp.

If she was not at Long Meadow Park visiting with friends, she would have been in the downtown area.

In fact, that is the last place she was seen in Sept. of 2019.

2 toilets, boxes of extension cords stolen by North Carolina man found at McDonald’s

“It wasn’t unusual for her to be away from home for a few days at a time, but this was an extreme case,” Cpl. Green said.

After two months of hoping she’d come home, her family filed a police report.

Angela Taylor asked Cpl. Green, “Have they heard anything?”

“Nobody has a clue other than terrible rumors that are being spread,” Cpl. Green said.

We heard those same rumors at the park when we showed up to interview Cpl. Green.

People in the park said they heard that Brooks was found dead.

Cpl Green said there is no truth to them.

“She is still a missing person. There is no evidence to say otherwise,” Cpl. Green said.

Brooks is a small woman, described as just 5-feet, 3-inches, and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

You’re asked to call Crimestoppers if you know where she is. However, one can also email Durham Police Cpl. Green at jesse.green@durhamnc.gov anonymously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

NC man says he will buy dream car with $200,000 win

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Alston, of Spring Hope, said he wants to buy a sports car after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on […]
SPRING HOPE, NC
cbs17

Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
FOX8 News

Triad leaders trying to curb juvenile gun violence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Across the state, we’re seeing an increase in the number of children committing crimes with firearms, and those kids are getting younger and younger. The state’s deputy secretary over juvenile justice, William Lassiter, said about 20 percent of all juvenile crimes in North Carolina involve guns. In 2018, it was only […]
HIGH POINT, NC
cbs17

Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
NASH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Into Thin Air#Cpl#Mcdonald
FOX Carolina

Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man. Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts....
HENDERSON, NC
Axios Raleigh

24 hour guide to visiting Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Heading to Chapel Hill and don't know where to start? Here's what we recommend for a day trip.Where to stay: Chapel Hill has a lot of options — unless it's parent's weekend, move-in weekend or graduation day at UNC. The Carolina Inn is the nicest, though usually the priciest. Downtown Chapel Hill is walkable and has free-and-popular bus transit. Other walkable options include: the AC Hotel, the Graduate Hotel and a Hampton Inn. Breakfast: Want something on the go? Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sells one of the state's most famous biscuits. Brandwein's Bagels is another good option. It exploded onto the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
65K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy