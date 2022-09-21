Looking Back

September 17, 1932

George Eckhart has the foundation for his new residence on South Fourth street completed.

The old Methodist parsonage has been moved to the lot north of Mr. Crull's residence.

Will Cumpston has quit making balloon ascensions and parachute drops, and gone to braking on the Illinois Central road. His balloon was burned while trying to make an ascension at the Saybrook Fair.

Commencing next Monday the barber shops will close promptly at 8 o'clock. No more tonsorial work will be done on Sundays.

120 Years Ago

September 19, 1902

Monday evening Sept. 15 at the city hall in this city the Fairbury band was organized. It is not the first Fairbury band that has been organized but we trust it is booked for a better fate than its predecessors. There have been Fairbury bands in dim and misty past who have punched holes full of music in the atmosphere and made records for themselves which even today are not forgotten. The new Fairbury band is full of music and the members have plenty of ambition to pump it out. There are 16 members in the band at present and it is probable a few more will be added.

The Cropsey picnic, what is left of the Cropsey Fair, will be held on the old grounds on Thursday, Sept. 25. It will be just a picnic with speeches, music and sports. All who wish to have a good time and visit, come out for we are sure to have one, plenty water for man and beast. Let us see all our old Fair friends and we insure you a good time.

Forrest township will vote on issuing $25,000 bonds for the new school house. The voters generally favor the issue and will probably vote that way. Everyone should be out to vote. Polls will be open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Mrs. C. E. Graves of Weston was quite painfully, though not seriously, burned about the face while starting a fire with kerosene.

110 Years Ago

September 20, 1912

The sale of crypts in the community mausoleum to be built in the Fairbury cemetery is progressing very well and the prospects for one of these beautiful buildings being erected in this city are good.

The new rock road to be built under the supervision of the state in the extreme east and west parts of the city, is under way. The machinery arrived the first of the week and both the city and Commissioner Corkhill are busy. Property owners along the route are responding liberally with subscriptions, one subscription of $200 having been received from D. G. C. Lewis. The rock for the road comes from Joliet and will be here next week.

The ladies of the Presbyterian Church will give a fifteen cent supper in the basement of the church on Thursday, Sept. 26, 1912, beginning at five o'clock. Menu: Fried Chicken and Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Rolls, Bread and Butter, Jelly, Apple Sauce. Sherbet, ice cream and cake ten cents extra.

100 Years Ago

September 15, 1922

The Blade last week contained an article regarding Dr. Sargeant having a dog stolen a year ago during fair week and of his having received trace of it through a lady connected with the Brundage shows. Sunday the doctor received the dog by express from Superior, Wis., where the man who stole it was located.

Raymond Wright of Weston and Beulah Levek, of Gillum were married yesterday afternoon as the climax of a romance which threatened to reach a catastrophe in police court, where the youth was charged with a statutory offense. Wright had already secured his marriage license and the two proceeded straight from court to the office of Justice John Fulwiler, accompanied by the parents of the girl, and the probation officer. The ceremony was consented to by the state's attorney. Wright obtained the license shortly before being arrested Saturday. Both beamed with delight as the ceremony was pronounced.

Last Friday evening before retiring, T. O. Cook thought it might not be a bad idea to look over his house, as he had noticed that sparks from the fireworks were floating over that way. It was fortunate that he took this precaution, as one of the little parachutes from a skyrocket had lit on the house and was setting fire to the shingles. The fire was put out without much damage.

90 Years Ago

September 16, 1932

People from this community who chanced to be driving on Route 4 last Saturday, met the odd-looking outfit of J. S. Myers, who was en-route from Premont, Texas, to New York, traveling by ox team and modernized ox cart. Mr. Myers' "ox cart" is a regular house on wheels, built on a reconstructed automobile chassis with pneumatic tires on its wheels. The "ox cart" is pulled by two oxen.

George Nimmo was the victim of an accident yesterday afternoon, the results of which are so serious that it seems doubtful whether his recovery is possible. He, together with several other workmen, was getting ready to fill the silo on the Dr. Brewer farm south of town. The tube which conveys the silage to the top of the silo was being put in place, Mr. Nimmo being on the ground, while other workmen were at the top of the silo. The silo is constructed of tile and while adjusting the tube at the top of the silo one of the tile was jarred loose and fell, striking Mr. Nimmo on the head, fracturing his skull and causing a very bad concussion of the brain. He was rendered unconscious immediately, and has not regained consciousness up to the present time.

In the corn stalk contest conducted at the J. N. Bach lumber yard last week, the Fairbury hospital won the prize of $5.00 in trade. This stalk was grown in the hospital garden, and measured 13 feet and 1 inch. The second tallest stalk was grown by Raymond Tavener and the third tallest by Harry Newman. The contest attracted considerable attention and some fine specimens of corn were entered as well as some freak stalks.

80 Years Ago

September 18, 1942

Farmers of this vicinity who had livestock on the Chicago market last week received good prices for it. Herman Bahler had 40 Herefords, averaging 1,140 pounds. The cattle sold for $14.90. Sam Hoffman had a load of 910-pound Herefords that sold for $14.25. O. R. Vail had a load of 120-pound hogs that sold for $14.60.

Pvt. H. E. Swartz, of Fairbury, was one of 16 American enlisted men to be presented with a soldiers' medal today in Cairo, Egypt, according to a news dispatch from that city, as American and British officers and men joined in a celebration of the first anniversary of the United States military mission to the Middle East. Awards were announced by Major General Russell Maxwell, head of the military mission. Swartz was cited for "extraordinary heroism" on the night of August 2, when he aided in the rescue of eight members of an aerial combat crew and other persons from a burning hangar set afire when a four engined bomber crashed into it.

The blacktop road between Weston and Pontiac was completed last Saturday, and on Sunday evening was opened to motorists. It makes a fine road and gives the people of the southeast part of the county a connecting link with the county seat.

70 Years Ago

September 18, 1952

Three Fairburians during the past week have been admitted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington as polio cases, adding to the growing number of cases which reached epidemic proportions in five Midwestern states and sent the number of cases in the country past the record pace set in 1949. No visitors are allowed in the polio wards. A plea for additional nurses has been issued by the Livingston county chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis.

A burglar or burglars entered the office of Hanley & Phillips, attorneys, located on the second floor of the Keck building, some time during the weekend and escaped with between $300 and $400 from a locked safe. The nature of the crime left no doubt that a trained hand had been at work. Entry was made through the front door of the office, which is located at the rear of the building. A small scratch on the face of the door frame, directly even with the latch, and a small indentation in the door jamb, indicated that the jamb had been loosened with a screw driver, and then a thin strip of metal pushed under the jamb until it made contact with the latch, which was then easily pushed back, allowing the door to open.

Cash and pledges of $34,000 have been received to date in the drive to raise money to complete the Fairbury Hospital, according to C. C. Thompson, general chairman of the drive. A total of $100,000 is the goal for the drive. Workmen have started laying blocks for the second floor of the new wing, and it appears certain that the wing will be enclosed before winter. It is hoped that the hospital will be completed during the spring.

60 Years Ago

September 20, 1962

A striking 13-year-old girl from Hawaii, who has never seen snow, came to Fairbury last week to live with the Guy Slater family. Vailima Moe journeyed here with Guy, who has just completed a four-week vacation on the Pacific island paradise. Born in Calcutta, India, Vailima moved to Honolulu at the age of eight. Vailima's dream was to attend school on the mainland. When Guy heard of this, he immediately set the wheels in motion. The usual red tape of bringing someone to this country was not encountered since Hawaii's entrance as the 50th state in August 1959.

Miss Janet Zehr became the bride of Roger Seeman at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Flanagan. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Zehr of Flanagan and the groom's parents are Mr. and Mrs. Ed Seeman of Chenoa. The Rev. Robert Spenn officiated at the double ring ceremony before about 315 guests.

A $12,500 Dwight school bus was completely demolished and approximately $3,000 in damages sustained to a Limestone Transit semi-tractor and trailer at 4:30 p.m. Friday as the two vehicles collided one mile south of Dwight. Bus driver Lyle Brierly, 45, said he did not see the Fairbury truck coming as he pulled across Route 47. He was ticketed by state trooper Manning for failure to yield right-of-way. Fortunately, there were no school children aboard at the time of the accident. Truck driver Ted Doran was headed south and Brierly was going west. Evidence of rubber marks by the limestone truck showed that Ted slid his tires for 120 feet, said Willard Bess, local insurance agent.

50 Years Ago

September 21, 1972

Fairbury-Cropsey High school's football team, which last year was hit with early-season injuries, came through Friday night's opener without a single casualty, however, the Marching Tartars band of 100 or so persons couldn't say the same. They suffered a casualty in their appearance in Morton's Pumpkin Festival parade Saturday. Karen Friedman, one of the flag corps, whose members are attired in knee-boots, turned up with severe blisters on the toes of both feet and required medical attention that resulted in bandages and open-toed shoes.

Area farmers, casting wary glances at skies that have frequently dumped too much rain in the area during the past two or three weeks; and with humidity this week resembling the Gulf Coast, may well have cause for concern about the tropical implication. Illinois State Police District Six headquarters in Pontiac Wednesday noon confirmed that a 3½ foot alligator had been captured Sunday near Chenoa. Floyd Robertson, 18, of Pontiac, was driving down 66 when the alligator crawled out on the road in front of him.

A capacity crowd of Quarter Horse breeders, owners and spectators filled the Forrest Sale barn ring last Saturday, as 110 head of top quality Quarter Horse flesh went across the auction block. Don Dionne of Fairbury, one of the sale managers, said Tuesday that the sale brought about $43,000. Horse fanciers reportedly attended from as far away as New York and Florida.

40 Years Ago

September 16, 1982

Paced by a first-place plaque for "Best Investigative or Analytical Reporting," The Fairbury Blade won eight prizes Friday during the annual Awards Luncheon of the Illinois Press Association at its 117th annual fall convention. The contest, the nation's largest state press association competition, attracted 2,307 entries. The Blade's blue ribbon entry was the nine-part series by managing Editor Rick Jones, examining the aftermath of the Pontiac Prison riot trial, in which 10 inmates were found 'not guilty' in the deaths of three guards in the $4 million riot, and the cases against seven others were then dismissed.

He claims he doesn't have any artistic background, but Mark Runyon of Fairbury knows how to capture the sunshine and turn its rays into works of art. Mark nabbed a first place ribbon at the the Fairbury Fair this year with his stained glass craftsmanship, a hobby that's been developing for the past two years. That's when Mark, a professional carpet layer, enrolled in an adult education class at Touch of Glass in Bloomington. Mark's interest grew beyond that basic course and this spring, he enrolled in an advanced stained glass course.

Past, present and future Strawn farmers gathered at the Strawn Pavilion on Sunday to celebrate the recognition of three area farms as Centennial farms. Those that either grew up on or at one time worked the Strawn farms were on hand for a pork chop fry and reminiscing. All the land originally belonged to David Strawn, who founded the village. David was the great-great grandfather of A. LaClair Perkins of Ottawa, who organized and planned the Sunday gathering, and is current owner of all three Centennial farms with his twin brother Lothrop S. Perkins of Missouri.

30 Years Ago

September 17, 1992

Though no records are probably kept on the subject, it's a pretty good bet that Brian Klitzing, at age 23, is probably the youngest person to be named to the position of administrator at a central Illinois hospital. The evening of Sept. 1, Klitzing was contacted by officials at Clinton's John Warner Hospital and asked to assume the position of interim administrator. The son of Keith and Jeanne Klitzing of Fairbury says that since that time, "I've been very busy." The 1986 Prairie Central High School graduate earned a BA in accounting from Illinois Wesleyan University in May 1990, and passed his Certified Public Accountant's examination that same year, the very first time he took the test.

Dave Buchanan, one of six full-time Fairbury city employees, along with three part-time employees, was among the crew who spent 15 hours Tuesday cleaning up after the late Labor Day storm that churned through the area around midnight. The storm dropped 1.02 inches of rain in Fairbury along with an unofficial zillion tree limbs. Electric power was lost throughout Fairbury for several hours before Central Illinois Public Service Company crews could restore it.

Airman Jason L. Bundy has arrived for duty at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Mo. Bundy, an apprentice missile maintenance specialist, is the son of Les A. and Barb Bundy of Chatsworth and a 1991 graduate of Prairie Central High School.

20 Years Ago

September 18, 2002

The Prairie Central Junior High was one of several places in the area that took time out from the daily routine last Wednesday (Sept. 11) to remember those who died a year ago (Sept. 11, 2001) as a result of terrorist attacks on the United States. At the Junior High, each student and staff member were given a 6"x6" square to decorate with a drawing, poem, or just meaningful words. The cards were then mounted on a piece of the flag in each home room. During an assembly Wednesday morning, the flag was assembled while the junior high band played patriotic music. Students recited the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a moment of silence.

Hundman Lumber Co. of Bloomington purchased White's Lumber Do-It Center, Fairbury, effective Aug. 12. The name of the business has been changed to Hundman Lumber Do-It Center. The Fairbury store will continue to offer building materials and home improvement products for contractors and do-it-yourself customers, with special services that include drafting and estimating, delivery, lumber cut to size, window and screen repair, Senco tool repair, charge accounts and special orders.

Fairbury VFW Post members Wally Alpers and Steve Drach, along with VFW auxiliary member Bea Tetley, made their annual visit to the fourth grade class of Mrs. Paternoster, at Westview Elementary Thursday, where students learned how to properly fold the American Flag. Fourth graders are responsible for raising and lowering the flag each day at Westview. The class was given a flag for the classroom and also each student was presented an individual smaller flag.

10 Years Ago

September 19, 2012

The Prairie Central High School cross county team will be taking part in its third annual Cross Country for a Cure fundraising event for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The team will run loops around Fairbury on Thursday, Sept. 27 until they cannot run any further. Each runner will then document their overall time in minutes. Prior to Thursday, the team will be going around the community getting pledges/donations. Sponsors will be asked to pledge a dollar amount per minute for a particular member of the team. In the past two years the cross country team has raised over $7,600 for breast cancer awareness.

Over 128 bags of food were collected for local food pantries during the recent food drive at Dave's Supermarket.

Sara Payne and Ryan Fehr, both of Fairbury, are announcing their engagement and approaching marriage. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Steve and Kelly Payne of Fairbury. The future bridegroom is the son of Ivan and Cinda Fehr of Fairbury. The couple is planning an Oct. 27, 2012 wedding.

Kari Kamrath